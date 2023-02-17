Nollywood star, Dakore Egbuson, has shared an insight into her role in the EbonyLife movie, A Sunday Affair, which debuted on Netflix on Valentine’s Day.

In the film, Dakore (Toyin) starred opposite Nse Ikpe-Etim (Uche). Both ladies are best friends who fall for the same complicated man, testing their loyalty to each other as they face a heartbreaking revelation.

Other casts include Alexx Ekubo, Uzor Osimpkpa, Chris Iheuwa and Hilda Dokubo.

On Sunday night, at the world premiere at EbonyLife Place in Lagos, Dakore spoke about the intricacies of her role and why it piqued her interest in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

Playing Toyin

In explaining her character in the movie, Dakore said she is a lady with a solid moral compass who also does unexpected things.

After seeing the script, the 44-year-old actress explained the movie’s theme and what she loved about it.

She said: “I love that this film is about love but not love in the Hollywood sense of love but in reality, a sense of Love, how messy it can be and how sometimes it doesn’t work out the way we think it will.”

“I think it’s important that we show films like that, so there is no expectation of unreal reality. So I loved being able to play this character, also to showcase our beauty and complexity,” she added.

Speaking more about her role, the Amnesty International ambassador said it bore some semblance with her character in Fifty another EbonyLife project but not exactly.

“Well, I wouldn’t say that cos Tola was very Flamboyant, she took up all the air, but Toyin is not like that, she’s quiet, and she’s in her head, but I know the similarity. The excellence comes from working on an EbonyLife production because the level is always high, we always work together, and I’m so honoured.”

Describing A Sunday Affair‘ as a classic, Dakore said although the film is a love story, its lifeline would transcend beyond Valentine’s Day.

“It’s a movie to see every Valentine’s season; it’s for the grown and sexy, not teeny bumper stuff; this is complicated and mature. I think we’ve been starved for too long.”

On the challenges she faced on the movie set, Dakore said every role she has played in her career has been challenging because she is unsure if she can convey the character’s reality.

“It’s that push to make sure I’m doing something different because I’ve played many different roles over the years, so you always want to keep it fresh, so I act like it’s my first film, every film.”

“I would describe this (Toyin in A Sunday Affair) as my best role so far because this is my most recent work, and I want my work to always improve with every role,” she added.

Enter Oris Erhuero

Oris, Dakore’s love interest in the film, also spoke about his role in the romantic film.

The British-Nigerian actor likened his character to a song, ‘Caught up in a rapture of love’.

He said: ‘‘If you listen to that whole song, that’s what it’s about; he is playing a part nobody wants to talk about; he is playing a part that most people, single people looking for love, are ashamed of.”

Although love triangles are shared in real life, Oris said the role opened his eyes to the challenges singles face in their quest for love and acceptance from the opposite sex.

“Sometimes we have feelings for people, whether we like it or not, we are human beings, but if you are in a communal relationship, everybody wants that communal relationship for life.

“And that’s the bottom line, everybody wants to be happy, and when that doesn’t happen, you are not satisfied.”

He explained that his role was that of a man in a love triangle, “a man trying to decide to do what’s right.”

The 54-year-old actor, a Buddhist, sharing lessons from this project, said he learnt more about how single people feel while searching for meaningful relationships.

“I’m married in real life, so what I learnt from my character at the end of the day, what I learnt is I feel sorry for people who are still searching and the crap they have to go through.”

However, he stated that that was not his primary lesson as he was a married man with a healthy family relationship but prayed singles to find what he has in real life.

“It’s not what did I learn, I’m a very committed father and a husband, and I’m happy with my relationship, so what I learnt is I pray that many other men and women would find such happiness for themselves.”

“It’s what I learnt and what I, as an artist, am ready to convey to the people,” he added.

The actor, one of the most photographed male black models in the world, spoke about difficulties in getting into relationships, stating he believes it is not hard if everyone could self-reflect and understand their selves first.

He said: “It’s not complicated; I think it’s about learning to know yourself; if you understand yourself and know who you are, you will never have a problem finding a relationship.

“We need to spend time with ourselves, and we need to spend time praying, we need to meditate, we need to spend time looking deep within ourselves’’.

He further described how lack of self-reflection affects all activities, and he said, “if you can’t do that, then you are going to struggle not just in relationships but everything across the board, job, finance, friendship, yes it’s not difficult. Our moms and dads did it, so what’s the problem.”

Accolades

While stating the most beautiful thing about the project, the Emmy award-winning actor commended the team he worked with, citing that being a Nigerian at the moment was beautiful.

“I think it’s working with two of the finest actresses of our era, I’ve been in the game for almost 30 years, and you know, being a Nigerian myself is a beautiful thing to do.”

“Working with Mo, working with Ebony Life and working with the people changing the narrative of movies, that’s the most beautiful thing for me, working with a good team,’’ he added.

Giving his final words, he described Nollywood as being on top of the World, like Nigerian music.

“Nollywood, we are on top, just like Afrobeats”.

