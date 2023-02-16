On the occasion of the 20th wedding anniversary of Kazim Adeoti, aka Adekaz, to his first wife, Funsho, the former chose to holiday in the Maldives with his actress wife, Mercy Aigbe.

Since Monday, Mercy, who wedded Adekaz in January 2022, has been flaunting videos and photographs of their romantic getaway in Amari Havodda Maldives Hotel resort, a secluded private island.

Mercy and Adekaz, the founder of the popular streaming platform IbakaTV, celebrated this year’s Valentine’s Day together.

The famous actress has been flooding her Instagram timeline with all the love-themed activities they have been engaging in the South Asian country.

Some intimate activities the 45-year-old shared with her fans include a dinner/movie at the Jungle Private Cinema, a floating breakfast, dinner by the beach side, relaxing with champagne in the jacuzzi, and kayaking, among others.

Anniversary

While they were doing that, Kazeem’s 1st wife, whom he married in February 2003, took to her Instagram page to post about their 20th wedding anniversary.

On Wednesday, Ms Asiwaju, in a post via her Instastory, revealed that Wednesday would have been their 20th wedding anniversary.

She also inferred that they would have celebrated the landmark occasion together if they were still a couple.

“Wow. Ironically today is our 20th wedding anniversary, but it is well, and I thank God for life,” she captioned a reel of herself that briefly captured her estranged husband.

She also took to her Instagram page to share photos of her kids with the filmmaker from 13 years ago as she reminisced on her once blissful marriage with Adekaz.

Addressing reactions that she is celebrating her wedding anniversary while her husband is holidaying with another woman, Ms Asiwaju, the founder of Asiwaju Couture, noted that she only stated the coincidence.

“Note I was not celebrating my 20th wedding anniversary with Kazim. I only reposted a video created by @owambe_vibes to emphasise that, ironically, today would have been our 20th wedding anniversary.

She also revealed they (she and Adekaz) are still legally married but separated.

Controversy

The separation is not in contention as Adekaz and Mercy are hardly apart. In the past weeks, the couple has been pictured visiting different countries of the world.

In November 2022, Adekaz and Mercy visited Las Vegas, a journey the actress described as ticking off her bucket list.

That same month, the actress was in Canada in the company of her husband, where she had an emotional reunion with her daughter, Michelle, who is schooling there.

Ms Asiwaju’s latest expose post has again gotten Nigerians pitted between supporting Mercy or empathising with Adekaz’s first wife.

Although the initial hoopla surrounding Mercy’s surprise marriage to Adekaz had died down, their Valentine’s Day show-off in their recent romantic getaway seems to have sparked another wave of reactions from ‘online inlaws’.

History

In January 2022, Mercy courted controversy when news filtered that she had a secret wedding with Adekaz, who reportedly is a friend of her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry.

In May 2022, Ms Asiwaju called out Mercy for betraying her trust by allegedly snatching Adekaz, her estranged husband.

Following the controversies, Mercy, a mother-of-two, through a message she sent to a TVC talk show host, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, debunked claims that her new husband was a friend of her ex-husband, Mr Gentry.

The actress wedded Mr Gentry in 2013 and divorced him in 2017.

The union produced a son, Juwon. Mercy’s 21-year-old daughter, Michelle, is a product of her first marriage.

While this is Mercy’s third shot at marriage, it is Mr Kazim’s second marriage.

Mr Kazim is a father of four, while his first wife, Funsho, who lives in Minnesota, U.S., is a notable fashion designer and owner of Asiwaju Couture.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

