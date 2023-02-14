Valentine’s Day is finally here. If you are one of those who detests going out on special days like this and prefers spending the day in the comfort of your home, this article is for you.

To ensure you are included in the love celebration, here are 10 Nollywood movies to watch this Valentine’s.

While these movies range from 90s classics to modern romantic themes, they are bound to bring back a wave of nostalgia and ask the common question, “God, when?”

Mortal Inheritance

Released in 1996, Moral Inheritance featured the stellar acting talents of veterans such as Fred Amata, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, and Kunle Bamtefa.

With themes around compatibility and inter-ethnic marriages, the film tells the story of Kemi, who has sickle cell anemia. Fortunately, she has been able to beat the odds of dying young and eventually finds love with Chike, an Igbo man.

However, things take a sharp turn when Chike is discovered to have been AS, which leaves her at a crossroads.

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel

Honestly, at this point, the image of Zainab Balogun descending the stairs in a red dress will forever remain in our minds.

When Ope returns from London to Nigeria, hoping to improve her parent’s hotel menu, she is informed of an intention to sell the hotel to a man. Although initially hostile towards the buyer, she began to consider the possibility of a relationship.

Namaste Wahala

Where do we even begin? The acting, storyline, or dance sequences? Before Ini Dima Okojie became Sarah on the hit series, “Blood Sisters,” she played the role of Didi in this Bollywood and Nollywood crossover.

Didi, a Nigerian lady, falls in love with Raj, an Indian man, and their romantic relationship is met with their parent’s disapproval.

Namaste Whala does an excellent job of highlighting the challenges faced in interracial relationships.

Okafor’s Law

This Nollywood film made us fall head over heels for Blossom Chukwujekwu. He delivered an excellent performance as Chuks Okafor (a.k.a. the Terminator) and is joined by Omoni Oboli, Gabriel Afolayan, and Richard Mofe Damijo, among others.

The plot revolves around Chucks, who makes a bet with his friends to re-seduce his ex-girlfriends, Ify, Tomi, and Ejiro, within 21 days. This proves his theory’s validity that a man can’t remain platonic friends with a woman.

Ole Ku

From the directive vision of Tade Ogidan in 1997 comes “Ole Ku”, an adaptation of a novel by Prof. Akinwunmi Ishola.

The film, starring Yemi Shodimu, Feyikemi Abodunrin, Omolola Amusan, and Hafiz Oyetoro, among many others, tells the story of a love quadrangle between Ajani, Asake, Lola, and Sade. Under pressure from his mother, Ajani is forced to pick one of the ladies to be his wife. However, this becomes a problem as the situation gets complicated.

Abeni

There is a reason Tunde Kelani is widely regarded as a classic; this 2006 romantic drama is good evidence.

A recipient of several film awards, Abeni revolves around the eponymous Abeni, who meets Akanni. While Abeni was born with a silver spoon, Akanni hails from a modest background. This puts a stumbling block in their relationship, but fate brings them back together.

Dinner at my place

Recently released in 2022, “Dinner at My Place” is based on the life of Nonso, a Nigerian-American man whose proposal plans for his girlfriend take a sudden twist when his ex-girlfriend shows up during dinner.

Dinner at My Place is a romantic drama directed and written by Kevin Apaa and starring Timini Egbuson, Bisola Aiyeola, and Sophie Alakija.

Violated

If you had ever tried picturing how RMD looked when he was younger, this 1996 romantic drama directed by Amaka Igwe is for you.

Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) plays Tega, a young, wealthy man who falls in love and marries Peggy from a different social background. The foundation of their marriage becomes threatened when hidden secrets unfold.

A Private Storm

Co-directed by Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen and Ikechukwu Onyeka, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and Ramsey Nouah play the roles of a couple, Gina and Alex. While they seem like the perfect couple, Alex is an overly possessive man who emotionally and physically abuses his wife, Gina.

The 2010 romantic drama stars Ngozi Ezeonu, Ufuoma Ejenobor, John Dumelo, and Blossom Chukwujekwu.

Beyonce and Rihanna

In this film, college rivals head to head in a Statewide competition to crown the next big recording artiste.

With Nadia Buari (Bernice) as Beyonce and Omotola Jalade Ekeinde(Rhyme) as Rihanna, the stakes are set higher as they mimic the supposed rivalry between America’s Beyonce Knowles & Rihanna. Jim Iyke co-stars as Jay Z.

In addition to the musical performances, this 2008 film remains a classic Nollywood romance film.

