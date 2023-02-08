In the heat of the ongoing political debate regarding the Nigerian general elections, two Nigerian artistes, Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye of Psquare are currently at loggerheads.

Seun, Monday, described the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as the internet’s favourite, noting that even if he won, he might not achieve much.

Seun also described Mr Obi as an opportunist who won’t deliver Nigeria.

He said this in an interview with the online platform Mic On podcast hosted by Channels TV’s Seun Okinbaloye.

In a follow-up video on Wednesday, Seun, who celebrated his 40th birthday recently, reiterated his stance that only Nigerians can save the country.

Midway into the 30-minute video, the Afrobeat singer veered off and threw subliminal shade at the Okoye brothers.

Seun, a multi-instrumentalist, called out the music duo, Psquare, for their sudden interest in the LP candidate.

Psquare, composed of Peter and Paul Okoye, has been very open about supporting Mr Obi’s candidacy. They have even performed in some of his campaigns.

“After Psquare don do enough shows for all the rich men and all the politicians of this country, na today Na Peter wan dey tell me to say him know what is good for Nigeria?

“After they’ve played the game. They’ve hyped them up. They sit down with you coming to tell you today that they love you. Why didn’t they love you ten years ago? Ask Psquare why they didn’t love you 20 years ago when they were jumping up and down with PDP all over the place,” he said.

Seun’s outburst surprised many, as in August 2022, Mr Obi visited his older brother, Femi Kuti.

Days before the visit, Mr Obi’s fan base, dubbed ‘Obidients’, threatened to burn down the New Afrika Shrine following a news report, which the elder Kuti described as misleading.

An online news outlet had reported that Femi described Obidients as zombies.

During his visit, Mr Obi promised to run a “campaign based on issues that affect Nigerians”.

Angered

Seun’s remarks angered Peter, who also goes by the moniker, Mr P.

Reacting to Seun’s claim, Peter said that the Okoye brothers have never campaigned for anybody.

He noted that they only sang at President Buhari’s inauguration, only after he was declared president.

He also advised Seun to take a cue from his nephew, Made Kuti, who he noted was well-guided and clean.

“Dude, I understand your frustration. But realise that the sky is big enough for all birds to fly. @burnaboy and other great artistes have climbed our great Fela’s ladder to blow. Comport yourself and pray to your god.

“My God has blessed my destiny & I’ll 4ever remain thankful. I’ll surely keep you in my prayers. Learn from your nephew @Madekuti cos he is well guided and clean,” he said, among other things.

Peter further inferred that Seun had erased his father, the late Abami Eda, Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s, history.

“Dude just erased his father’s history. You said only the people of Nigeria could save Nigeria. Is PO and the rest candidates, not the Nigerian people? SHAME SHAME SHAME,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

More anger

Triggered by Peter’s comments, Seun said that he would rather they come out for a political debate instead of throwing shade at his family.

He said the Okoye family had disgraced themselves online over money, yet Mr P chose to use his late father and his nephew to call him out.

“Why you no use your nephew talk to me, abi you own brother. Are you not proud of yourself? After una don disgrace una own family online, yab yab oneself, throw oneself anyhow because of money, you are now using my own family to talk to me.

“After you played for Buhari in 2015. You think to say dem no reach out to us too for those times. But we know how to say no. No be everything we go chop,” he added.

Made Kuti

Meanwhile, reactions have trailed the dispute by both artistes. Made, Femi Kuti’s oldest son, asked Peter to leave him out of the issue as his family remains united.

“Please do not use me as a tool to slight, insult or badmouth my uncle. I’m not sure how we are perceived, so I should clarify. We stay united as a family and intend to keep it that way. Thank you,” he said.

Controversial singer, Portable, too, joined the fray when he called out Peter for “insulting the Fela Kuti family.”

In a 30-second clip, Portable, standing beside a portrait of the late Abami Eda, didn’t spare the expletives. “You wen say your family una still alive, una no blow again,” he said.

Reactions

Meanwhile, other Twitter users have also taken sides on the issue.

Mr Obi’s supporters, also called Obidients, have been coming hard on Seun and his music career.

This is actually not by riches or achievements. You can easily tackle him on his claims concerning the subject matters not broke shaming or achievement/success shaming another man. — Abayomi Olowu ✊🏿👨🏿‍💻☕️ (@yungelda) February 8, 2023

You forgot to add , 'My God has blessed my destiny, in Lagos .' and not Anambra .where who you're campaigning for now once governed.funny in enough , both of you are now tenants in Asiwaju Lagos😂 — Adebowale Shogbola (@AdebowaleShogb3) February 8, 2023

Seun Kuti said A, you responded Z. He said you played at events organized by the Nigerian political class, just a few years ago. What has changed?

How are you suddenly claiming to be on the part of the people? Respond to that and stop dancing around the question. — Vini Veni (@venimaurieni) February 7, 2023

The only thing that boy inherited from his late father is igbo nothing else is so sad!!! — easy jeje (@NURUDEENALASA1) February 7, 2023

If @RealSeunKuti called Peter Obi an opportunist, please Nigerians, who is he… let ppl be the judge… Check the date of the letter…. Seun wanted to exploit #EndSARS to register a political party but failed…. I don't blame people like him though… wasted zygotes! pic.twitter.com/Ud02THWNLm — M. C – The Lost Oracle (@exec_boss) February 8, 2023

I am disappointed at you @PeterPsquare that you stoop low to reply seun kuti. Not everyone you reply some people are bingo and some are okoko. Seun is an okoko you don't you don't need to reply him. Whether he likes it or not we must vote. — king Armani(warlord) (@Uncle_armani316) February 8, 2023

