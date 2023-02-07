Nollywood stars Kate Henshaw and Chidi Mokeme have caused a social media stir after they shared a kiss in public.

A trending clip shows the actress running into Chidi’s warm embrace, jumping on him and wrapping her legs around him amidst wild screams.

After the embrace, the duo locked lips for a brief second.

They hadn’t set eyes on each other for a long while as they kept saying “too long” amidst screams.

The actors met on the set of ‘Ruthless’ produced by Vincent Okonkwo and starring Zubby Michael.

Not many know the actors have been friends and colleagues for over 30 years, even before Nollywood came to be.

That is why whenever they meet on set, it is usually magical.

Two of a kind

As actors, Mokeme and Henshaw share a couple of similarities.

They both belong to the same generation of what has been termed old Nollywood.

Mokeme started his career as a commercial and fashion model before transitioning to the screen.

Like Mokeme, before becoming an actress, Henshaw worked as a model, featuring in various commercials, including an advert for Shield deodorant.

Also, before joining mainstream Nollywood, the actors tried their hands in the Yoruba genre of Nigerian movies.

Mokeme, 50, and Kate, 51, both speak fluent Yoruba language despite not being from the region.

They have both starred in a couple of films together, including ‘Aiming High’, ‘And to Love and to Cherish’, both released in the early 2000s and a host of others.

There is, however, one notable difference between the actors.

Chidi, in 2012, got married to a Nigerian-American medical doctor, Jean Olumba, with whom he shares a son.

Kate, on the other hand, married Roderick Nuttal in 1999, with whom she shares a daughter. They divorced in 2011.

Reactions

Reactions from Twitter users show that the majority of them understand the kiss, even though there are a few doubts.

Scar

Mokeme has been in the news a lot lately for different reasons.

His role as Scar in ‘Shanty Town earned him many accolades. Scar portrays a brutish and fierce-looking enforcer who provides the needed muscle to run a prostitution ring.

To get into the role, the actor said that he had to go through some body modifications.

“Some of the body modifications I did to enter into the character of Scar was to shave off my hair and go bald. I also did not take my bath for a few days before going on set so that when they said I should do something dirty, I could do it freely because I knew I was not clean.

“Sometimes I don’t brush my teeth, and when I open my mouth to talk to people, they wonder what kind of a person I am,” he said in a BBC interview.

He also said he had to smoke to make his voice sound gruff in the series.

