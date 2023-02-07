Nollywood star and Lagos gubernatorial deputy candidate of the PDP, Funke Akindele, has lost her mother.

The actress’s older sister, Olubunmi Akindele, broke the news on Tuesday evening on her official Instagram page.

The statement read, “It is with heavy hearts, but in total submission to God Almighty that the ADEBANJO and AKINDELE families announce the passing of their daughter, mother, grandmother and sister, DR. R B ADEBANJO-Akindele, which occurred on Tuesday 07 February 2023.”

“May her gentle soul begin its rest eternal in peace? Amen. Obsequies in honour of her passing shall be announced in due course.” She added.

Details on the cause of death have not been revealed, and the actress has not said anything about the loss.

Funke’s dad, Godwin Akindele, a retired school principal with origins from Ikorodu, died on 7th December 2019 after a brief illness.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

