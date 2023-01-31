‘A Sunday Affair’, where lifelong best friends Uche and Toyin fall for the same complicated man, testing their loyalty to each other as they face a heartbreaking revelation to best friends, berths on Netflix in February.

In the film, award-winning Nigerian actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim (Fifty), plays Uche, Dakore Egbuson-Akande (Fifty) stars as Toyin, and award-winning Oris Erhuero (Road to Yesterday) is Sunday.

Other cast includes Alexx Ekubo (Weekend Getaway), Uzor Osimpkpa (Fifty), Chris Iheuwa (Rattlesnake) and Hilda Dokubo (Accidental Affair).

‘A Sunday Affair’, available globally on Netflix from 14 February, is written by Darrel Bristow-Bovey (Inside Story) and directed by Walter Taylaur (Jolly Roger).

Other films like ‘Your place or Mine’, ‘Before Valentines’, ‘Plan’, ‘Dark October’ and a lot more are also coming to Netflix this February.

On the 3rd of February, viewers can enjoy Before Valentines, which follows the lives of four hairdressers at a Lagos salon while they face wild dramas in their love lives and their families while preparing for the most romantic day of the year.

Yet, the fun isn’t over on the same day.

‘The Plan’, which tells the story of a young widow who asks her two best friends to help hide her late husband’s stolen cache of gold from the authorities, and ‘Dark October’, which follows the true life story of four university students in Nigeria who get killed in a mob attack after being accused of theft debuts as well.

Fans can look forward to the 9th of the month as the top show, and You makes a comeback with the first part of its fourth season. This season finds Joe starting anew in London and vowing to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession takes hold.

Lovers of the reality show ‘Love is Blind’ can check in with former fiancés one year after their big decisions to get married or walk away single with Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 coming to the platform on the 10th

More titles

Also, on the 10th, viewers can watch ‘Your Place or Mine’, where total opposites Debbie and Peter swap homes for a week to get a peek into each other’s lives, which could open the door to love.

Netflix also plans to keep fans hooked with Perfect Match with new episodes coming to the platform from 14th February 14 to 28th February.

Something is in store for documentary lovers as African Queens: Njinga makes its way to Netflix on the 15th, exploring the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens.

Kids aren’t left out of all the fun stuff this month, as season 2 of That Girl Lay Lay comes along on the 23rd of the month, following Lay Lay and her best friend, Sadie, juggling app glitches, high school hijinks, life lessons and more.

Viewers can enjoy local titles like ‘Dinner at My Place’, ‘The Griot’, and ‘Osuofia in London’, all streaming on the platform.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

