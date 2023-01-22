Hours after Apostle Suleman Johnson slammed a N1 billion defamation lawsuit against Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar, the latter gave an exposé of her alleged affair with the preacher.

Since July 2022, Abubakar and Mr Suleman have been having a running battle over a love affair which the apostle denied ever took place.

Among numerous allegations, the actress said Mr Suleman was behind an unnamed life-threatening ailment that plagued her for years and that he reneged on his promise to marry her.

In September 2022, the actress and her siblings called Mr Suleman out on social media, accusing him of being behind her illness.

In his response, Mr Suleman issued a cease-and-desist notice to the actress while asking for a published apology or facing legal action.

This did not deter the actress, who continued to call him out on Instagram, claiming they had an affair.

This caused the preacher, through his legal representatives, Ephesus Lex Attorneys & Solicitors, to bring Abubakar before a judge, J. Enobie Obanor, of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in the Abuja Judicial Division.

Dating, pregnancy

Despite the court order for her to appear in court for the commencement of the case on the 25th of March, the film star has granted an interview in which she made startling revelations.

In a live session with talent manager Samuel Olatunji, Abubakar alleged that she got pregnant by the preacher who promised to marry her.

She said Mr Suleman cried when she lost the pregnancy.

“When I lost the pregnancy, he was crying; you would think it’s real because he was shedding tears that I lost his child,” she said.

She also revealed that she got pregnant for Mr Suleman three times and that the last one caused complications, which made her take medications.

“It’s crazy. I got pregnant three times for him. The last one got me bleeding. I had to take tablets to stop it. I bled for five years. I just came out of a long hiatus.

“I’ve been in a spiritual battle, so I just came back. The blood just stopped rushing. You won’t believe it. I wasn’t seeing my period because I don’t know which is my period,” she added.

In a clip from another interview, Abubakar alleged that the cleric slept with her while bleeding.

“He was sleeping with me even while I was bleeding. That’s the dangerous part, and he told other people, that’s why.

“The whole thing took me unaware because I was naive and not a spiritual person. Even when I’m on my period, he does that,” the actress stated.

Reactions

Since the clips of her interview hit the internet, Twitter users have been airing their opinion on the issue.

Everyone is insulting this lady and calling her all sort of names, but these same people never ask the question, "why always Apostle Aramara Suleiman?" Whenever it is something that has to do with 'MAN OF GOD, EM SORRY, GOD OF MAN', some people just lose their sense of reasoning — Aneh Chizzy (@Iam_AnekeChris) January 22, 2023

Some of you ladies supporting her here done do like 5 abortion for una ex, but una no talk, una no go advice her to keep her problem to her, and face her problem — Prince Israel (@PrinceI29647040) January 22, 2023

Litigation

In October 2022, Mr Suleman filed a case against her for alleged defamation.

The court case commences on the 25th of March.

In 2022, the Apostle filed a writ against the actress seeking several reliefs against her.

It was the first time he would publicly react to the matter since it came to the fore in July 2022 after Gistlover made a post linking her alleged affair with the Apostle to the fibroid surgery she underwent.

The apostle, who recently survived a gun attack, is levelling defamation charges against the actress.

According to the court document, her statements injured his character, credit, reputation, integrity, and ministry.

Mr Suleman is asking the court for an Order directing the Defendant to publish a retraction of her defamatory statements posted on her Instagram handle @Halimabubakar and on several online blogs and newspapers.

He is also asking for an order compelling her to pay for the deleting of all links and reportage of the said defamatory comments on all platforms on the internet.

Other demands include the sum of N1 billion as aggravated and exemplary damages for libel, an order of perpetual injunction restraining her, her agents or servants or otherwise from further publishing or causing to be published the said or similar statements defamatory of the claimant.

In addition, he is also asking for an order directing Ms Abubakar to pay the sum of N20m, the legal fee paid to the counsel handling this suit.

