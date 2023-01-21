Movie Title: The Wait

Runtime: 2 hours, 14 minutes

Date of release: 13 January 2023

Cast: Nse Ikpe Etim, Ini Dima-Okojie, Deyemi Okanlawon, Jimmy Odukoya, Chimezie Imo, Joke Silva, Kate Henshaw, Meg Otanwa, Uche Chika Elumelu, Aisha Sanni-Shittu, and Juliana Olayode

Director: Yemi Morafa and Fiyin Gambo

An exciting feature of Nollywood movies is that in addition to beautiful locations, original storylines, and famous actors, producers endeavour to teach viewers different moral lessons. This is because you can hardly watch a Nollywood movie and not gain a broader view of societal issues.

Kickstarting the lineup of films scheduled for January 2023, Netflix recently released a 2021 faith-based drama titled “The Wait.”

Inspired by the book “God’s Waiting Room,” written by prominent Nigerian lawyer Yewande Zaccheaus, the film tells the stories of different women who deal with the issue of infertility.

Their inability to give birth creates a safe space where they provide a supportive shoulder for one another.

There is no dispute that The Wait is a must-watch film, especially for women. While it has a strong concept, its execution makes it difficult to fully immerse oneself in the movie without identifying its technical flaws.

The Plot

The film primarily revolves around a medical doctor named Nara. Her job role as an obstetrician allows her to witness the struggles that come with childbirth. This pushes her to create a support group where women can rant about issues affecting them.

In this group, we have Nkechi, a kind and optimistic architect who has had difficulty bearing children. Although she has a supportive husband, she still puts intense pressure on herself to have kids.

Then there is Bayo, a man whose addition to the group caused quite a stir among the ladies. During their discussion, it was revealed that Bayo joined the group to help his wife, who had suffered five miscarriages. This incident negatively affected her mental state and religious beliefs.

Despite being the beacon of hope for expectant mothers, Nara has problems she is dealing with. Fresh from a divorce from a man who duped her, she faces discrimination from her mother and society for her choices.

In the end, we see Nara and the other characters enjoying blissful results after several years of waiting.

The Good

The wait teaches a solid moral lesson that explains the importance of patience. It shows that regardless of how turbulent a situation is, if one is willing to persevere and not lose hope, there is always a rainbow at the end. Also, the film emphasises the need to have a strong circle of people that supports you.

In terms of casting choices, big kudos to the casting directors. Nse Ikpe Etim delivers a good performance as Nara. It was fun to see her play a character who, according to society, is vulnerable but who, deep down, knows she is more robust than everyone thinks. Jimmy Odukoya also stands out in his role as Akin. He sold us on being a supportive husband who protects his wife against all odds.

Lastly, the use of props in this movie is remarkable. A favourite reference would be the film’s first scene, where we see a woman in labour. The delivery room looked real, and the presence of a newborn baby was the icing on the cake. It was a testament to how detailed the producers were.

The Bad

Let’s kick things off with the cinematography. The lighting in some scenes lacked the presence of a professional. I.e., they were not working at all. It also did not help that the noise in the background made matters worse. And don’t get us started on those transitions.

While we love the idea of doing something different with how flashbacks are portrayed, the transitions were sloppy and failed to give the desired cinematic effect.

Moving on to the script, it wasn’t entirely wrong, but the dialogue lines are unforgivable. Most of them sounded unrealistic and too westernised. It would have made so much sense if an indigenous element had been added, making the scenes appear more relatable.

Final Verdmovie

7/10. Despite the technical flaws in The Wait, the film takes the viewer on an emotional roller coaster ride that will leave a smile on your face after the film ends.

The Wait is available for streaming on Netflix.

