The tragic death of the Aluu 4, four students of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) who were stripped naked, beaten and lynched over an alleged robbery incident on the 5th of October 2012, is the inspiration behind a new movie produced by Linda Ikeji and distributed by FilmOne.

The deceased students, Lloyd Toku-Mike, 19; Tekena Friday Elkanah, 20; Ugonna Kelechi Obuzor, 18; and Chidiala Loroson Biringa, 20, visited the Aluu community on the day the incident happened in search of a debtor who owed one of them.

The debtor raised a false alarm that the students were robbers who came to steal his valuables. Sadly, an enraged mob paraded them as thieves and set them ablaze.

Ms Ikeji, who has followed the case for years, is making her foray into Nollywood with the release of a film project titled “Dark October” directed by Toka McBaror, based on the tragic Aluu Four lynching of 2012.

Premise

The film, she says, aims to shed light on the evil of extrajudicial killings and the importance of justice for all.

“Dark October”, directed by an award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, will bring to life the story of these four young men and the events leading up to their tragic deaths. It will also delve into the aftermath of the lynching and the impact it had on their families, friends, and the community.

“This film is a powerful and important story that needs to be told,” said Ms Ikeji, the film’s producer. “We hope it will spark a conversation about the dangers of extrajudicial killings and the importance of ensuring justice for all.”

FilmOne Founders Moses Babatope and Kene Okwuosa said they hope the film will help to bring about change and to ensure that something like this never happens again. It’s a reminder of the importance of holding those in power accountable and the need for justice for all.

‘‘The film aims to bring awareness to this tragic event and remind everyone of the importance of justice and fair treatment. The film will show the human side of the victims and the impact of their loss on their loved ones, and it will also lead to the effects of the event on the community and the nation,’’ they said.

Roll call

The film features a cast of talented newcomers, Chuks Joseph, Munachi Okpara, Kem-Ajieh Ikechukwu, and Kelechukwu Oriaku.

Dark October is set to premiere on Netflix on the 3rd of February. It will be available for streaming in over 190 countries, making it accessible to a global audience.

The film is expected to be a powerful tool in raising awareness about extrajudicial killings and the importance of justice for all.

The producers hope it will remind Nigerians of the importance of holding those in power accountable and the need for justice.

