On Friday, Nigerian actress and movie producer Toyin Abraham shared her thoughts on the forthcoming presidential elections.

While speaking on TVC’s breakfast show, ‘your view’, the 40-year-old actress urged her colleagues not to force their choice of candidates on others.

She also defended her choice of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as her favourite.

“I love Asiwaju; I might vote for him because I love him; I have not decided; I am just saying it, and also because of the things he has done for my industry. But I will not use my selfish interest to lead others.”

“He has been a wonderful man to my industry; even when we had nothing, he has been there for people. But I won’t force others. I want to use this medium to beg everybody to stop, let everyone choose whomever they want.”

Speaking about the Lagos governorship election, she clarified that she wasn’t declaring support for anyone, not even her colleague running for office.

Her fellow actress, Funke Akindele, is currently a deputy governorship candidate under the aegis of the People Democratic Party.

She said: “I am not going to campaign for anybody; I might wake up and say tomorrow, I want to campaign, but for now, I am not going to campaign; I want everybody to make their decision so that when the trouble comes, you will not say”

“I know I have influence; we are all women at this table; I will not let you use the gender card on me. I would support someone who supports other women and someone competent, knowing that yes can handle people, crowds and things.”

“I am a mother, and I have children; I am not going to jeopardise our children or the future of this country because of gender or a colleague.”

She also clarified that she doesn’t have a personal relationship with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu despite his coming to her event.

Ijakumo

It was revealed that she got her inspiration for the Ijakumo movie from her dreams.

“So you know, I saw the story in my dream, I wanted to shoot Ilaje, and I have even gone to Osogbo, so I slept and had a dream. Most times, I dream a lot as a gift”

“In the dream, it was a youtube movie, and many people were telling me, why would you make this a youtube movie, do it big, take it to the cinemas”.

Explaining the theme, she said, “It’s about a pastor; it’s about people, what they do, who they are. Some people come outside and pretend to be all good; like in our society, they feel that the people that talk, that are being themselves are the terrible ones, the ones who are calm and holy are the good ones”.

Toyin stated that although the movie is fictional, the story is relatable.

“As I said, I saw it in my dream, but I found out a lot of people can relate to it; it’s relatable; it is my story; the movie is rated 18 because we have nudity and sex scenes cos if I needed to tell my story, a lot of things had to be there.”

“It wasn’t a true life event, but it’s just something I saw in my dreams, and you can relate to it,” She said.

Speaking on how easy it is for her to adapt and fall into character, she said, “In life, some people learn things while some people are gifted; let me just say I am talented, I am gifted, It comes naturally, so I can’t explain.”

“When I get a script, I just read it and maybe because I am a free-minded person, I am free with everybody, so when you give me a script, I am sure I have met someone that behaves like that.”

“I started my career as a Yoruba actress, and I have done a lot of traditional movies, so to me, it’s no big deal.”

From dream to execution

The Nollywood star further explained how she got her trending movie after waking up, saying: “I saw everything; I saw the whole film in my dream, but you know when you want to execute movies, there are things you put in and some you would remove so that it would be more entertaining.”

“But the concept, the story, I saw it as a film; I saw people coming out telling me why would you put such a good movie on youtube, why not cinemas.”

“Once I woke up, I called my art director Tunji Afolayan, and he said this story is crazy, and I called my writer, Kehinde Joseph, and he said, ‘Toyin, if this s not the best story I have ever heard, this is going to be one of the best’ and when Kehinde said tells you that know that he has gotten it.”

Funding

Speaking on how she funded the production, she clarified that her past movies were low-budget films.

“Back then, many people used to think bad mo… .oo.o,..ot a low-budget movie because there were no funds; I am an actress. This is the only thing I do, I have tried going into business, but it doesn’t work for me.”

“I realised my thing is to do movies and talk about people’s products and get paid for it, render services, so acting is the only thing that puts food on my table.”

“I am not from a rich home; everything you see it been God and hard work d thanks to my fans, Toyin titans and my wonderful team.”

“It’s the money and the budget I have that I would use to make the movie.”

Toyin, however, disclosed that she got help from her godparents and some brands, which she did not mention, who supported her and have brought other brands to keep her

Dealing with trolls, relationships

Toyin acknowledged that she gets trolled every day but stated that even if she sees them in real life, she would forgive them.

Speaking on celebrity marriage, she said, “marriage doesn’t have a manual, but what I would say is don’t be carried away by you being woke; I’m an African woman, I respect my husband, I honour my husband, I tell him everything and listen to him if he commands, I follow.”

