Popular Nollywood actor Kunle Remi is in the news, and this time, it is not for raising the dead, as he did in the ‘Anikulapo’ movie.

The film star, who had a fantastic 2022, is the subject of controversy as he revealed the activities of homosexuals in the Nigerian movie industry.

Homosexual laws in Nigeria

Nigeria has strict laws against homosexuality.

In January 2014, Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan, signed a bill prohibiting Same-Sex Marriage into law.

The law criminalises public displays of affection between same-sex couples and restricts the work of organisations defending gay people and their rights.

It also imposes a 14-year prison sentence on anyone who enters into a same-sex marriage contract or civil union and a 10-year sentence on individuals or groups, including religious leaders, who “witness, abet, and aid the solemnisation of a same-sex marriage or union.”

Like Mr Ibu, Kunle Remi

A similar scenario played out in 2015 when veteran actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, disclosed that Nollywood is rife with activities of same-sex relationships.

In an interview, Mr Ibu noted that in Nollywood, men harass themselves, women harass themselves, and homosexuals hit on him.

“I fight vehemently against homosexuals, both gays and lesbians,” the comic character stressed.

Nine years later, his junior colleague, Kunle, restated that sentiment as he shared his experience and encounter with a famous Nigerian entertainer who desperately wanted to be his lover.

Kunle guested on ‘The Honest Bunch podcast, where he spoke on the topic, ‘Entertainers and Entertainment Money’.

The actor, who 55cted in over 80 films, painted a graphic picture of how a male filmmaker tried to get him to exchange sexual favours for a shot at the good life.

Odd audition

According to the star of ‘A Naija Christmas’, before he joined the movie industry, a friend in U.I where he was schooling introduced him to an entertainer who was supposed to guide him into the entertainment industry.

“I got there; this nigga starts to call out names, starts to talk. That why do I think they didn’t select me for the ‘Ultimate Search’. It’s because I’ve not paid my dues.

“This guy sells the whole fruity shit to me in a big way. That I’m just there like…He paints this whole picture like if I don’t bend my ass over, you aren’t going to make it, bro. You know when person dey talks to you, I dey look as to say, ‘My nyash?!’

Speaking further, the actor recalled how the entertainer made an odd request.

He said, “This guy comes downstairs with a candle and a jar of oil because he says I am a virgin.

“He said I should put the candle in the oil as a lubricant and make it through my anus. That after he’ll now come, take it. And from there, he’ll now connect me, and in my first month, I’ll be driving a Benz.”

He said that having given it a critical thought, he opted not to go through it.

Other thoughts

Speaking more on the topic of discussion, Mr Remi, who won the 2010 edition of Gulder Ultimate Search, said that packaging is ruining the Nigerian movie industry.

In his words, the packaging is also leading people astray.

He said, “If I’m a guy, I’m not fruity; I don’t have any other thing I’m doing. Maybe I’m just in this industry, and I’m just grinding, and I have the packaging of maybe one woman on the side.

“Or your guy dey sell the car. You don buy the car, paying small, but you are pulling up. Do you see that thing? It is leading people astray.”

He also noted that actresses are more financially successful than their male counterparts.

Background

Born 18th of October 1988, Mr Remi is best known for his roles in ‘Falling’, ‘Family Forever’, ‘Tinsel’, and ‘Aníkúlápó’.

A graduate of the New York Film Academy, he came to prominence after winning the 7th edition of Gulder Ultimate Search in 2010.

His film, ‘Ijakumo’, is presently showing in cinemas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

