It is said that to have a successful marriage, privacy is critical. Perhaps, it explains famous Nollywood actress Nkiru Sylvanus’ decision to have a rapid-fire announcement cum traditional wedding ceremony.

On Wednesday, the actress popularly called ‘Ble Ble’

stunned her fans and followers on social media when she posted photos from her pre-wedding shoot.

More startling was that she chose to conceal the face and identity of her mystery lover.

While Nigerians were still reeling in the aftershock of her wedding announcement, the actress pulled another stunt by having her traditional wedding on Thursday

The traditional wedding ceremony tagged #NkeiruRiches23 was held in Imo State, where she was born.

Compere of the wedding ceremony, MC Longinus Anokwute, aka Chief Imo, posted images from the marriage ceremony revealing the groom’s face.

Mystery spouse

So, who is the dashing groom that captured the heart of the Nollywood star who began her acting career at the age of 17 in 1999?

That’s the question her fans have been asking.

A social media search by PREMIUM TIMES revealed his identity as Riches Sammy.

It is not established whether his name is a pseudonym or an alias, but what is known is that he is a Nigerian actor based in Japan.

A TV Personality and an actor, Mr Sammy is also a filmmaker and runs a vibrant YouTube channel along with other investments in the entertainment scene.

This, perhaps, explains how he managed to steal Nkiru Sylvanus’ heart.

As an actor, he has been featured in many Japanese Television Saigen dramas, movies and television shows.

A Saigen is a reconstruction drama shot mainly for variety shows. The reenactment segments are fused with genuine footage and interviews with real people from abroad.

Among the movies he has starred in are ‘Dance with the Police’, a Japanese crime story; ‘Death is an End’, a short film about depression; and ‘Black lives Matter’ a Japanese Tv Drama.

The latter is based on a true life story of an innocent man that was wrongly shot and killed while he was relaxing at his home.

The actor also starred in a TV commercial for the Kirin Beer brand in Japan.

A man of many parts

Mr Sammy also invested in Japanese nightlife with his joint, H2 International Bar and Restaurants. The spot offers football viewings, karaoke and clubbing experiences to its clients.

Not sure how their paths crossed, but Sylvanus was a brand influencer for his brand, 7th Planet International Ltd, a restaurant and bar in Enugu State.

A sports lover, the entrepreneur played for the England team in the Japan Rugby World Cup TV Promo in 2019.

Marriage controversies

It is not the first time the bride, Sylvanus, would be tying the knot if previous reports are anything to go by.

Back in 2013, the actress was romantically linked with an aide to former Vice President Sambo’s aide, Umar Sani.

Their alleged marriage was held in January 2013, even though the actress debunked the news report.

Days after her denial, a photograph from her Nikkai ceremony surfaced on the internet.

Not long afterwards, she was involved with Stanley Duru, the ex-husband of her industry colleague, Oge Okoye.

Her alleged involvement with Mr Duru almost led to marriage, but Sylvanus was said to have called it off.

The incident was said to have created a rift between herself and her fellow actress, Okoye.

Nkiru Sylvanus

With over 200 movies to her credit, Sylvanus was raised in Osisioma, Aba, Abia State.

She studied at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, where she obtained a BSc in mass communication.

In 2011, the award-winning actress joined the cabinet of former governor of Imo state Rochas Okorocha as his Special Assistant on Lagos State Affairs.

She later became his Special Adviser on Public Affairs.

