Popular online streaming network Netflix has announced the lineup of movies, series and original titles available this January.

Amongst them is the highly-anticipated Nigerian series Shanty Town, which will be available on the streaming platform from 20 January.

Shanty Town

Shanty Town tells the story of a group of courtesans who attempt to escape the grasp of a notorious kingpin – but political corruption and blood ties make freedom a near-impossible goal.

Created by Xavier Ighorodje, the series stars Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, Richard Mofe-Damijo.

Kings of Joburg

Also, the drama returns for a new season in Kings of Joburg season 2 on 27 January.

With its successful run with season one in 2020, the show created by Shona Ferguson tells the story of The Masire brothers ruling Johannesburg’s criminal underworld. Still, a supernatural family curse and a tangled web of betrayal threaten to destroy them.

The South African series stars Shona Ferguson, Zolisa Xaluva, and Tsholofelo Matshaba.

Sexify

On 11January, Fans of Sexify can also catch the series' second season. It follows the lives of three young entrepreneurs who must balance tumultuous personal lives, a bitter rival, and a demanding investor with the future of their startup in flux.

Other titles

Since the first of January, you can watch the new season of ‘The Way of the House husband’, continuing the story of how everyone’s favourite ex-yakuza is with friends and family! Here, he’s clipping coupons, planning penny-saving meals — and taking his job as a househusband seriously.

‘How I Became a Gangster’ started streaming on 4 January, following the life of an ambitious gangster who works his way up the ranks of Warsaw’s criminal underworld and ultimately takes his shot at the big time.

On the 5th, ‘Woman of the Dead’ became available on the platform, showing what happens after a suspicious car crash tears a woman’s life apart.

‘The Pale Blue Eye’ made a grand entrance on 6 January, when a retired detective recruits an astute West Point cadet named Edgar Allan Poe to help him solve a gruesome murder mystery in the U.S. Military Academy.

Netflix also brings a new documentary for the fans titled ‘MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street’. The series already started streaming on 4 January

Coming closely behind on the 10th, another documentary, Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker’, will begin streaming.

If you’re looking for an excellent movie to curl up with the kids, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 is your best choice this January, and it will be available for viewing on 12 January. A new season of Vikings: Valhalla is also coming to Netflix that same day.

Other titles available for viewing on Netflix include Far From Home, Dinner at My Place, The Griot, and Osuofia in London.

