On Wednesday, movie production and distribution platform FilmOne Entertainment (Nigeria) announced that “Battle on Buka Street” grossed over $61,000 in United States cinemas.

In a statement, they noted that on the four-day new year weekend, the film went on to gross $61,000.

The movie, directed by Funke Akindele, was distributed by FillmOne and Part Two Media in the United States with support from Amplify Africa.

The movie tells the story of two women who find themselves again at odds after a long-time rivalry when they start food businesses on the same street.

The ensemble of the cast includes Funke Akindele, Mercy Johnson, Femi Jacobs, Tobi Makinde, Sola Sobowale, Kevin Ikeduba, Nkem Owoh, Tina Mba, Femi Jacobs and Wumi Toriola.

According to FilmOne, with the support of Amplify Africa, the movie, released ssold-outof December, is the first ever of its kind in the US.

Its controlled releases in 11 Regal Cinemas on reduced shows resulted in sold-out nationwide screening times.

They add that it is the first-ever Indigenous Nollywood release in the United States.

The leading American cinema- Regal, also noted that the movie had been added to another 11 locations in the second week due to strong demand and sold-out shows.

Exceeding expectations

Following its wide acceptance, Craig Shurn Of Part Two Media said they always knew that ‘Battle on Buka Street’ had the potential to do well in the US.

According to him, its blockbuster results and status in Nigeria were determinant, but they never expected these figures for the first Nollywood release in the U.S.

“Full credit to the star, director and producer Funke Akindele, who worked her magic to her 15 million+ Instagram followers,” he added.

He also highlighted that the Africans in the U.S. have been hungry for a movie like this.

“ The US African diaspora has been underserved and starved of true African content, especially theatrically, for the longest time. It is an honour to have brought ‘Battle on Buka Street’ to them eventually. It’s a great start, and it’s exciting what the future holds.”

Moses Babatope and Kene Okwuosa, from FilmOne Entertainment, added that with the strong showing of ‘Battle on Buka Street,’ Nigerian film has come full circle, gaining more attention from international audiences.

READ ALSO:

“As the first indigenous Nollywood release in the US, this film is performing beyond expectation and is an indication of what we should look forward to this year for global releases of films from Nigeria. In a few months and years, we expect Nollywood releases to be a consistent feature in cinemas in the US, Europe and beyond,” he added.

FilmOne and Regal Cinemas also announced the US and UK should expect Toyin Abraham’s “Ijakumo: Born Again Stripper” on 13 January.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

