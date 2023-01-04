Get ready for the first vampire series that explores Nigerian cultural heritage, which will hit your screens anytime soon.

Titled Naija Vamp, the series comes from the brilliant mind of a Nigerian-American actress Yetide Badaki in partnership with award-winning Hollywood filmmaker Prentice Penny’s Payback Entertainment.

According to Deadline, the plot of Naija Vamp revolves around a Nigerian vampire’s hunger for eternal love beyond the flesh.

Deadline described the series as “an irreverent love letter to all who have ever felt othered, wrapped in a blood-sucking coming-of-age self-discovery romp.”

In anticipation of the supernatural thriller that celebrates our identity as a nation, here are five interesting facts about the series:

Intriguing storyline

With vampire-centric series like the Vampire Diaries, the originals that have won the hearts of millions worldwide, Naija Vamp would soon join the ranks. An excerpt from the series is solid proof.

The story follows our female protagonist, Bisi, who is turning 40 years old again. The truth is that Bisi is what you might refer to as an immortal, a gift or curse granted to her when she became a vampire as part of her Nigerian undead family heritage.

We would see her struggle to find herself in the new world while navigating her family’s vampiric expectations. It has made her life seem like an inescapable time loop. But this year is going to be different because Bisi is going to embark on a journey toward self-acceptance, including the blood-sucking part of her.

Spearheaded by a Nigerian

At the heart of Naija Vamp is a 41-year-old Hollywood actress, writer, and producer called Yetide Badaki.

Born in Ibadan, Yetide has made a name for herself in Hollywood over the years and is at the forefront of pushing Nigerian content to the global market.

Having recently teamed with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Steven S. DeKnight, and Mo Abudu to develop a series with Starz on the life of Queen Warrior Queen Nzinga, Yetide would produce the comic book series alongside Penny Prentice, Sebastian Jones, Chris Pollack, and Alex Soler.

A blend of two major film genres

Shifting away from the usual route, Naija Vamp hopes to take a new spin on how supernatural stories are to events and storytelling

One of the founders of Payback Entertainment, Prentice Penny, best known for his work in Insecure, stated that “Yetide has created something extraordinary in Naija Vamp; it feels like the perfect blend of horror and comedy from a perspective we don’t get to see enough but need more of.”

TV series and a comic book

The concept behind Naija Vamp is beyond being represented on screen but also the pages of comic books.

The comic book is said to be published by Payback Entertainment, co-written by Sebastian Jones and Badaki, and distributed by Stranger Comics.

A launch date is stipulated for the summer of 2023.

One of its kind

Naija Vamp is positioned as a series that would hit close to home. This is because it would be relatable, especially among the Nigerian audience.

Speaking of the series, Sebastine Jones remembers being bitten after Yetide pitched the idea. The story was culturally rich and gave us something to relate to. He further describes the project as fun and “bloody fantastic.

While there is yet to be an official release date, we can expect to stay updated on the cast, streaming platforms, and teaser materials.

