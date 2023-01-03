Movie title: Palava

Release date: 9th December 2022

Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Director: Niyi Akinmolayan.

Cast: Bisola Aiyeola, Beverly Naya, Beverly Osu, Jemima Osunde, Richard Mofe Damijo, Iyabo Ojo, Neo Akpofure, Omawunmi and Linda Ejiofor Suleiman

There is no dispute that Nollywood brought their A-game this year, giving us hits back-to-back. However, between those hits are a few misses, such as ‘Palava’.

Palava built itself on the promise of delivering premium family drama, and judging by the scripting, acting, and even the musical performance in the movie, the producers failed to meet an average level of satisfaction.

Honestly, watching Palava felt like rewatching Chief Daddy 2, except this time, the patriarch character was not dead, there was no unnecessary trip to Dubai, and a different studio was responsible for its production.

The Plot

Palava revolves around the life of a musician called Osa Wonder (Richard Mofe Damijo) and his family. Through a narrator, we are told that Osa Wonder was quite a famous musician in the past era, whose fame diminished after someone blocked him. Fortunately, the rise of Tik Tok brought his old songs to the limelight and made him a sensation.

His marriages to different women produced five daughters actively involved in his music career. With his daughter, Imade (Bisola Aiyeola), his manager, Osa Wonder, can thrive until a secret comes to light.

The family is confused after hearing Imade’s former secretary, Oma (Iyabo Ojo), make a public announcement saying Osa Wonder is the father of her child.

To cover up the situation, the ladies have to lie and say that Oma is their father’s girlfriend and the video was a prank.

Meanwhile, the youngest daughter, Itohan (Jemima Osunde), has been plotting with her boyfriend, Malik (Neo Akpofure), to stage a kidnapping. She hopes this will allow them to collect the ransom and pay off their debts. Unfortunately, what started as a simple kidnapping plan becomes complicated when a mafia boss, Big T (Chinedu Ikedieze), becomes involved.

On Osa Wonder’s 60th birthday celebration, the crowd is thrown into a frenzy when the musician is accused of sleeping with his ex-wife, who was dating a former friend. To make matters worse, Big T shows up and attempts to kidnap an important guest at the party.

The good

Whoever was responsible for costume and makeup did an excellent job. Characters were not just assigned random clothes; each item gave viewers an idea about who the characters were.

The cinematography was also top-notch. The fact that the director knew not to overdo the shots taken made the scenes come to life properly.

The locations used in the movie make it hard not to want to swoon over them. Is it Osa Wonder’s house or the place Ehi used for her listening party? The location scout and set designer took the saying, “Go big or go home,” to heart.

The acting performances weren’t mind-blowing, but actors like Bisola Aiyeola, Iyabo Ojo, and Beverley Naya did their best to portray their characters adequately.

The bad

Let’s start with the storyline. Nollywood has explored the polygamous family drama plot several times. So, even if Palava chose to tow the same line, there could have been an intriguing spin added to it.

For example, Iyabo Ojo’s character could have aimed to seek revenge, and the family gangs up against her, or maybe one of the daughters is an international spy who offends a gang leader.

The script felt flat. This inciting incident wasn’t compelling, the stakes were not high enough, and even the villain did not make me feel scared for the family members.

Don’t even get us started on the many instances the producers failed to adhere to the “show, don’t tell ” rule.

Another irritating aspect is Osawonder’s musical performances. While RMD might not be a professional singer, he could have made an effort.

It’s noticeable that during scenes where RMD “sang,” the camera would pan to another character until he finished his song, and even when the camera focused on him, his lips barely moved in sync with the music.

Wrapping up, the actors could have done more with their characters. It wasn’t enjoyable to see talented actors not compellingly deliver their lines.

However, one cannot entirely blame them as the dialogues were bland, too westernised, and in dire need of rewriting.

Final verdict

5/10. Watch it. Palava might not have a strong storyline, but it has many familiar and talented faces playing different roles.

Palava is still showing in cinemas.

