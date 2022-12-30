US-based Nigerian model Fancy Acholonu is under fire for apologising to Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo one year after she ended their engagement.

The ex-lovers, who were in Los Angeles, US., at the time, jointly announced their engagement in May 2021 on social media.

By August 2021, Fancy ended her engagement to Alex about three months before their wedding in a terse Instagram post.

Although she did not explain why she did that, it came at a time when speculations about the actor’s sexuality were rife.

One year later, the leggy model made a U-turn. In an Instagram post-Thursday, the 29-year-old model publicly apologised to her ex-fiancé for calling off the wedding and humiliating him and his family.

Sharing a picture of them “As our shirt says, Nothing makes sense when we’re apart @alexxekubo. You still have my heart. I miss you, I love you, and I’m truly sorry for all the hurt & pain you and your family went through with our break up.”

Acknowledging her actions were wrong. She said, “My actions in handling things were out of character. I should have controlled my emotions and not been so overreactive. I said too much; I did too much. Please forgive me; I’ve learned my lesson on how to handle situations better.”

In her last line, she pleaded to get back with the actor as being away has caused much pain. “I haven’t expressed myself properly. I’m not afraid to be vulnerable and say you, your family, & friends still mean the world to me. Losing you has felt like grief. Love heals #FalexxForever.” She wrote.

Online inlaws

Loyal Alex fans, however, have not taken Fancy’s apology lightly as they believe there is no room for reconciliation after what they described as a “public humiliation” of their favourite.

While others sternly warn Alex not to attempt to go back into the relationship.

A tweep wrote, “Fancy Acholonu Nobi, you earn my respect; it takes real ladies and the better ones to come out publicly and apologise and take responsibility for what she did. Women love shifting blame and explaining theirs after. Alex, no, marer o! A word is enough for the wise.”

Fancy Acholonu Nobi you earn my respect, it takes real ladies and the better ones to come out publicly and apologize and take responsibility of what's she did. Women love shifting blames and explain there after. Alex no marry her o! A word is enough for the wise. pic.twitter.com/kwhcEaViod — Haryour (@Emman__sports) December 30, 2022

Another wrote, “She she’s doing. Should Alex forgive her? Yes. But accepting her back?? No. That’d be his worst mistake, and she will surely punish him.”

She definitely knows what she's doing 😏 Should Alex forgive her? Yes. But accepting her back?? Nah. That'd be his worst mistake and she's surly gonna punish him for it. — Victor James (@vee_jay30) December 29, 2022

Sour split

In August 2021, Fancy took to social media to share her decision to call off the marriage. She said, “Hey guys, I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship, and I have called off the wedding with Alex Ekubo.”

She explained that she believed it was the best decision for her at that time. “because it is important that everyone finds their happiness and live in their truth,” she wrote.

In July this year, she attempted to clear the air about her vague statement. In an Instagram post, she said that although she felt betrayed by Alexx Ekubo, her words were misinterpreted.

According to her, “living in one’s truth is to live as your most authentic self, to live by what you preach.”

READ ALSO:

Without revealing the cause for their break up, she also begged her family and friends to forgive Alexx, noting that he has apologised to her and they are in a good place.

As of press time, Alex was yet to respond to the apology.

eaded to get back with the actor as being away has caused much pain. “I haven’t expressed myself properly. I’m not afraid to be vulnerable and say you, your family, & friends still mean the world to me. Losing you has felt like grief. Love heals #FalexxForever.” She wrote.

Online inlaws

Loyal Alex fans, however, have not taken Fancy’s apology lightly as they believe there is no room for reconciliation after what they described as a “public humiliation” of their favourite.

While others sternly warn Alex not to attempt to go back into the relationship.

A tweep wrote, “Fancy Acholonu Nobi, you earn my respect; it takes real ladies and the better ones to come out publicly and apologise and take responsibility for what she did. Women love shifting blame and explaining theirs after. Alex, no, marer o! A word is enough for the wise.”

Fancy Acholonu Nobi you earn my respect, it takes real ladies and the better ones to come out publicly and apologize and take responsibility of what's she did. Women love shifting blames and explain there after. Alex no marry her o! A word is enough for the wise. pic.twitter.com/kwhcEaViod — Haryour (@Emman__sports) December 30, 2022

Another wrote, “She she’s doing. Should Alex forgive her? Yes. But accepting her back?? No. That’d be his worst mistake, and she will surely punish him.”

She definitely knows what she's doing 😏 Should Alex forgive her? Yes. But accepting her back?? Nah. That'd be his worst mistake and she's surly gonna punish him for it. — Victor James (@vee_jay30) December 29, 2022

Sour split

In August 2021, Fancy took to social media to share her decision to call off the marriage. She said, “Hey guys, I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship, and I have called off the wedding with Alex Ekubo,”

She explained that she believed it was the best decision for her at that time. “because it is important that everyone finds their happiness and live in their truth.” she wrote.

In July this year, She attempted to clear the air about her vague statement. In an Instagram post, she said that although she felt betrayed by Alexx Ekubo, her words were misinterpreted.

According to her, “living in one’s truth is to live as your most authentic self, to live by what you preach.”

“I felt betrayed by Alexx in private, but I did have to release a statement to the public; I o aaapologyd everyone affected by my emotional reaction,” she added.

Without revealing the cause for their break up also begged her family and friends to forgive Alexx, noting that he has apologised to her and they are in a good place.

As of press time, Alex was yet to respond to the apology.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

