Movie title: Ijakumo; The born again stripper

Runtime: 2 hours

Date of release: 23rd December 2022

Director: Adebayo Tijani

Cast: Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Kunle Remi, Bimbo Akintola, Lilian Afegabi, Eso Dike, Tomiwa Tegbe, Kola Ajeyemi, Antar Laniyan, and Okusanya Lolade.

Suppose you love Anikulapo and are probably looking for a movie with a similar storyline that reminds you never to trust men. In that case, ‘Ijakumo: The Born-Again Stripper’ is the perfect 2022 movie for you.

A popular notion exists that the best way to know a blockbuster is through its trailer. While the Adebayo Tijani-directed movie’s trailer kept us on the edge of our seats, eagerly anticipating its release on the 23rd of December, it’s safe to say that the film deserves a “bleh” reaction.

To be candid, there were high expectations for Ijakumo to close the year with a bang. Still, due to its failure to follow a good script, deliver top-tier acting performances, and develop a layered storyline, it doesn’t leave us, the viewers, asking for or begging for a sequel.

However, this doesn’t shy away from the fact that the action drama movie offered its share of professional stunts, realistic locations, and applaudable VFX effects.

The Plot

The movie primarily revolves around Asabi and Jide. Olajide (Kunle Remi), despite being a pastor in charge of one of the nation’s most prominent churches, finds himself living in sin and being a member of a secret organisation, called The Syndicate.

Due to a traumatic event Jide caused for Asabi (Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi), she is out to seek revenge by ruining his reputation. To properly execute her plan, she recruits the help of Sharon (Okusanya Lolade), a stripper at a club.

Through seduction, Sharon warms her way into Pastor Olajide’s life. The pastor’s lust for her provides the opportunity to steal a thumb drive containing the secrets of members of the syndicate.

Immediately after she receives the drive, Asabi asks that the money in the bank accounts be distributed to the victims of the syndicate. The syndicate noticed the large transfers, followed by exposed secrets, so they had to flee.

Olajide, unaware of the negative development, soon finds out that the syndicate has traced the leak to him. He quickly figures out what happened and kidnaps Sharon.

Hoping to get the thumb drive’s location, Jide starts torturing Sharon. Suddenly, his brother calls him and says the woman with him is not Sharon but Mary.

It was at that moment that it dawned on Jide that Sharon, the stripper, is different from sister Mary who sang in the choir. They only share similar physical attributes because they are twins.

While in the car, Sharon secretly texts Asabi, informing her of the current situation. Asabi decides to wage war on Olajide, leading to the showdown.

Before this, through flashbacks, we see that Asabi and Jide were once lovers. However, things changed when Jide became greedy and decided he doesn’t want Asabi in his life; so he attempts to kill her and their unborn child.

In the present, we see Asabi and Jide ready to tear each other to pieces, not caring what toll it might take on their loved ones.

The Good

Let’s begin with the soundtrack. Most of the songs used in the film sounded original, which is very promising. This helps promote local talents, gives the film an authentic feel, and could yield effective marketing results.

The locations prove what happens when close attention is paid to details. There was a sense of realness when staring at the set, mainly the warehouse where the showdown occurred.

Kudos to the stunt coordinator, as action sequences carried more weight, making them seem more believable. The fight scenes were fun to watch and testified to Nollywood’s growth.

Speaking of growth, surprisingly, ‘Ijamuko’ does a great job in VFX effects design. Evidence is seen when she kills Jide’s brother, Wale. The effects were a break from the low-budget excuses we are used to on screens.

The Bad

Kunle Remi is an extraordinary actor who continues to wow us with his performance. This being said, his taking on the role of a pastor seems like it was not the best casting choice. He lacked the charisma and mannerism to bring the character to life.

Okusanya Lolade, who plays Sharon and Mary, is almost forgettable. Although her effort to play a twin character and ability to switch accents are outstanding, there was a bit of overacting during line delivery. She also failed to sell us the characters.

Scripting is a significant issue in this movie. The entire storyline, dialogue, and action felt flat. And it doesn’t help that the film’s producers didn’t adhere to the “show, don’t tell” rule.

A question flashed through my mind while watching Ijakumo: the born-again stripper. “Where is this plot headed? ” When you feel the stakes will be higher, they suddenly drop. The movie needed a stronger structure.

There were also some events and actions that needed to be clarified. Honestly, I saw no need to introduce the fact that Sharon had a twin sister because the movie could have quickly been done without it. Also, since it was revealed that Asabi has supernatural powers, retrieving the thumb drive from Jide could have been an easy task.

‘Ijakumo’ producers failed to develop their characters fully. It’s without dispute that there was so much more the movie could have done with its characters. For example, rather than making the syndicate appear like a PTA council, they could have become the primary villain Asabi has to face off against.

The movie lacked a strong protagonist in the person of Asabi, as her road to victory was very easy.

Lastly,’ Ijakumo’ is a reminder of the need for subtle advertising in movies. There were scenes where it would be clear as day that characters were advertising sponsors’ products. It got annoying because the problem could have easily been averted with better screenwriting.

Final Verdict

5/10. Watch it. The cast and crew put a lot of effort into making this film, so it would be a shame not to show our support.

‘Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper’ is now showing at cinemas near you.

