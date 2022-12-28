RMD, Shola Shobowale, Chidi Mokeme, Shaffy Bello, Ali Nuhu and Peter Okoye are some of the lead cast in an upcoming six-part series, ‘Shanty Town’.

It was created by the talented duo of Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah; the show exclusive to Netflix debuts globally on the 20th of January, 2023.

‘Shanty Town’, directed by Dimeji Ajibola, follows the story of three Lagos State hustlers who unite to wage war against the giant and most ruthless crime ring in the state.

The show’s stellar cast includes Nollywood icons such as Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, Nse Ekpe-Etim, Shola Shobowale, Shaffy Bello, Ali Nuhu and Uche Jombo.

Also featured are Zubby Michael, Nancy Isime, Yaw Naija, Omowunmi Dada, Mercy Eke, Shola Sobowale, Regina Daniels, Judith Audu and Peter Okoye of P-Square fame.

Speaking on the upcoming release, producer Chichi Nworah said ‘Shanty Town’ is a unique show and a tale of redemption that will especially resonate with audiences familiar with the grit and hustle mentality of Lagos and, indeed, other fast-paced and vibrant cities worldwide.

She said: “We are spotlighting the town’s underbelly and bringing to life the various character dynamics beneath the cover of everyday “normal life,” thus telling a genuinely fresh and compelling story. I cannot wait for the entire world to see Shanty Town!”

While we await the 20th January launch of Shanty Town, please see first-look pictures below.

