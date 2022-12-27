Nigerian skit maker Adebayo Abidemi popularly known as Isbae U, on Tuesday, lost his father, a famous Yoruba actor Kamal Adebayo, better known as Sir Kay-Kamoru.

Sir Kay was famously known for his unique slang and wordplay in movies. The talented veteran actor was known for playing the “Bad Boy” role in home videos between the late 90s to 2012.

His death comes just months after his son Isbae U surprised him with N1 million cash as a birthday gift.

Although his son has not made a statement on his social media pages, the news of his death was broken by friends and colleagues of the deceased.

The Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, MC Oluomo, announced the actor’s death on his Instagram page.

MC Oluomo wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of Alhaji Kamal Adebayo (Sir Kay). May Allah grant him eternal rest. RIP, Sir Kay.”

Although the cause of death has not been disclosed, many actors have taken to social media to mourn the deceased.

