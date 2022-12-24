Christmas is here, bringing good cheer to the young and old, and if you are looking for shows to watch with your family this season, the Africa streaming platform ‘Showmax‘ offers you a variety of shows to binge on.

From ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’ to ‘Flawsome’ In line with the Festive season, the streaming platform launched a festive campaign to spread the love.

It features the stars of Showmax Nigerian Originals, from Chioma Ikokwu from The Real Housewives of Lagos reality TV series and Bisola Aiyeola, Ini-Dima Okojie, Sharon Ooja and Enado Odigie from Flawsome to Daniel K Daniel from Diiche and Folu Storms from Crime and Justice Lagos.

Here are five Nigerian originals to binge on this Holiday.

The Real Housewives of Lagos

Lagos houses a lot of affluent people and an extravagant lifestyle for women. This series follows suit to its previous counterparts, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Jersey, Durban, and Melbourne.

The Real Housewives of Lagos reality tv series give a peek into the opulent and oh-so-extra lifestyle of some of the most affluent women in Lagos, living their best Eko-Miami lives. Plus, you can expect all the drama and gbas gbos from The Real Housewives franchise.

Diiche

If you fancy a lot of plot twists, this is for you Diiche is a psychological thriller and the first Nigerian Original limited series from the streaming platform.

The title role of Odiiche (‘Diiche’ for short) is an A-list actress played by Uzoamaka Onuoha.

The movie revolves around Diiche, who becomes a prime suspect in a high-profile murder investigation over the death of Nnamdi, her fiancé.

She must investigate herself to find out who killed her fiancé and forgive herself. However, there is more to the case than meets the eye and a backstory of almost 30 years ago, known only to her mother, reveals the tussle between good and evil.

Diiche is directed by James Omokwe, Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo and Ifeoma Chukwuogo and parades a vibrant mix of emerging and established Nollywood acts, including Daniel K Daniel, Efa Iwara, Uzoamaka Onuoha, Frank Konwea, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Kalu Ikeagwu, Chinyere Wilfred and Gloria Anozie-Young.

Crime and Justice Lagos

This series, set in Africa’s biggest city, Crime and Justice Lagos, follows the Serious and Special Crimes Unit, led by Superintendent Kelechi ‘KC’ Farasin and Superintendent Danladi Dikko.

The series explores the activities of the fictional Serious and Special Crimes Unit (SSCU) headed by its charismatic boss, Deputy Commissioner of Police Femi Biboye (William Benson) and made up of an elite team of top detectives led by Superintendent Kelechi ‘KC’ Farasin (Folu Storms) and Superintendent Danladi Dikko (Jammal Ibrahim).

Flawsome

Flawsome revolves around the lives of four friends, portrayed by Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima-Okojie, Sharon Ooja and Enado Odigie, as they navigate their personal and professional lives. At the same time, they are bound by the flawed yet unbreakable ties they share.

The 13-part series shows these young women work hard, scheme, fall in and out of love, and nurture big and small dreams.

Although their circumstances shift, one thing remains constant – their loyalty to one another and their devotion to the hustle.

The series was also shot in Lagos, Nigeria, and was created and directed by Tola Odunsi. It also stars Gabriel Afolayan, John Dumelo, Baaj Adebule, Iretiola Doyle, Toyin Abraham, Chris Attoh, Ali Nuhu, Joselyn Dumas, and Shine Rosman.

Journey of the Beats

If you are a lover of music, this is one for you.

Journey of the Beats is the untold story of Afrobeats.

Showmax tells stories about the back streets of Lagos and Nigeria to global festivals, stadiums and the Grammys.

The ten-part documentary series produced by creative entrepreneur Obi Asika traces the history and origins of Afrobeats.

With features music historians and some of Nigeria’s most prominent artists, like 2Baba, P-Square, Onyeka Onwenu, Daddy Showkey, Flavour, and D’Banj, the docu-series follows the journey of Nigerian and black music through the years.

