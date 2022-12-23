Five days after actor Yul Edochie publicly apologised to his first wife, May, for marrying Judy Austin, his colleague, she has blown hot.

On Sunday, in an Instagram post, the actor declared himself an unapologetic polygamist.

Mr Edochie, also a politician, quoted the book of Exodus 21 vs 10, noting that the bible acknowledges polygamy

Exodus 21 is a chapter of the bible that deals with laws about enslaved people.

The New Living Translation version of the bible reads, “If a man who has married a slave wife takes another wife for himself, he must not neglect the rights of the first wife to food, clothing, and sexual intimacy.”

The actor noted that polygamy is his destiny.

Yul, 40, said he didn’t go the polygamy route to disrespect her, nor did it replace.

In the post, he acknowledged that he hurt her deeply, taking the blame for the actions.

May’s response

Responding to his post on Friday, May said that she believes that mistakes are a significant part of human existence but that it is our response to these errors that count.

Drawing a line between forgiveness and righting a wrong, she noted that forgiveness is the highest, most beautiful form of love for her.

“There is no love without forgiveness, and there is no forgiveness without love. Hence, my ability to forgive the mistakes of the past, present, and future concerning the issue on the ground is in the interest of my mental health and inner peace.

“I decided to stick to love. Hate is too great a burden to bear. I am still very much incapable of could anyone, let alone the father of my children,” she notes.

Taking a stand

The mother-of-four said anyone could choose to practise polygamy, but she can’t be compelled to accept what was never bargained for.

“To reaffirm my stands, I will not be cajoled into accepting polygamy, which goes against my beliefs, faith, and values.

“I will not be numbered in a home that we started building with love, faith, tears, hopes, and prayers in a Catholic marriage of 18 years following a long-term premarital relationship,” she wrote.

She also appealed passionately to the actor to end the constant “show” on social media where their kids are growing unless it is essential.

“Let’s prevent our lovely children from all the ongoing drama series that might take a toll on them directly or indirectly amongst their peers.

“May GOD, in His infinite mercy and compassion, guide us all in the right direction,” she added

Polygamy, depression

In July, May opened up about how she fell into depression when her husband married a second wife.

In a clip posted on her Instagram, May said despite her battle with depression; she chose to pick up the pieces of her “shattered world”.

It was the first time the reserved entrepreneur openly addressed her husband’s decision to marry a second wife.

She said: “Depression is accurate, and there are different stages of depression. Rather than dwell in depression, I decided to pick up the pieces of my beautiful world.

“A wonderful world. An amazing world that suddenly shattered. That suddenly crashed. I decided to pick up the pieces and try to move on rather than dwell in depression.”

She noted that it’s not been easy, although she appears happy and robust.

Background

In April, Mr Edochie introduced his son, Star Dike Munachimso, from his second wife and colleague, Judy Muoghalu, sparking controversy.

Yul married his first wife, May, at 22, in 2004, after dating for six years.

The couple celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary in October 2021.

In June, the actor explained why he took another wife.

The actor said he has been receiving calls and messages from fans worldwide since the controversy in his marriage broke out.

Yul, who started his acting career 17 years ago, said his fans, family and colleagues deserve to know why he married a second wife.

In the video, the father-of-four said he married a second wife because he could not let go of his colleague-turned-wife.

According to him, a man can love two women.

Despite the backlash he received for the seeming betrayal of his wife of 18 years, the actor insisted that there is nothing wrong with polygamy.

