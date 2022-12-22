The cast and crew of Tinsel are in celebratory mode because they have made it to 3,500 episodes.

It means that Tinsel is officially Nigeria’s and Africa’s longest-running TV show.

Before now, Checkmate (1991-1994), Super Story (2001-2018), New Masquerade (the mid-80s – mid-90s), Basi and Company (1986-1990), and I Need to Know (1997-2002) were regarded as some of Nigeria’s longest-running drama series.

The cast and crew will celebrate hitting the 3500th episode milestone on Thursday by releasing a documentary titled ‘Through The Decades: A Tinsel Story’.

The milestone episode will air after the Thursday documentary on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch. 151) and Family (DStv ch. 154 and GOtv ch. 2).

The show initially launched in 2008. The producers have reimagined it several times, drawing audiences in with its intriguing storyline, which speaks to love, influence and scandal set against the backdrop of the Nigerian film industry.

Documentary

The documentary titled ‘Through The Decades: A Tinsel Story’ showcases all the changes, faces, improvements, and even losses the show has experienced over the 14 years it’s been airing on television.

The documentary is a unique feature that highlights the journey of the trailblazer, Tinsel, through the eyes of its creators, stakeholders, cast and crew as it celebrates its 15th Season and 3500th episode.

It will feature current and past cast members of the show, current and past MNET/Africa Magic Stakeholders, the original content creator of Tinsel and pioneer producers of the show, and key industry icons like Joke Silva, Tade Ogidan, Tunde Kelani, RMD, and more.

Strides

Tinsel is not only the longest-running show on television. It still ranks during its time slot and recently won the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

The show is also the first series to embark on a multi-cam studio shoot in Nigeria. One of its most respected and oldest cast members, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, also won the 2022 AMVCAs “Industry Merit” award.

Over the years, Tinsel has served as a major launchpad for many of Africa’s best-known faces on television, including Gideon Okeke, Osas Ighodaro, Damilola Adegbite, Chris Attoh, Timini Egbuson, Joseph Benjamin, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Femi Jacobs, and many others.

Interestingly the show has also imitated life and created many cast love stories between stars. Couples like The Suleimans (Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman) and The Ukechukwus (Iyke Ukechukwu and Florence Uwaleke) have emerged from the show. Tinsel still features many established Nollywood actors like Iretiola Doyle, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Yul Edochie, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Abayomi Alvin, and many more.

The Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, Busola Tejumola, said the show had maintained its status as one of Africa’s most successful drama series for about 14 years.

