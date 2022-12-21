Months after announcing that he has taken a second wife and welcomed a son with her, Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has tendered an apology to his first wife, May.

In April, Yul, 40, introduced his son, Star Dike Munachimso, from his second wife and colleague, Judy Muoghalu, sparking controversy.

Yul married his first wife, May, at 22, in 2004, after dating for six years.

The couple celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary in October 2021.

In June, the actor explained why he took another wife.

The actor said he has been receiving calls and messages from fans worldwide since the controversy in his marriage broke out.

Yul, who started his acting career 17 years ago, said his fans, family and colleagues deserve to know why he married a second wife.

In the video, the father-of-four said he married a second wife because he could not let go of his colleague-turned-wife.

According to him, a man can love two women.

Despite the backlash he received for the seeming betrayal of his wife of 18 years, the actor insisted that there is nothing wrong with polygamy.

However, in a turn of events, Yul apologised to his first wife, May, on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post, the actor and son of veteran actor Pete Edochie took responsibility for his actions.

According to him, he didn’t go the polygamy route to disrespect her, nor did it replace her because he would.

“To my dear wife, Queen May Yul-Edochie. I acknowledge that I hurt you deeply, and I’ve apologised to you countless times. I take the blame for my actions.

“I agree with you that polygamy shouldn’t be forced on anyone. I don’t remember you bargaining for it from the beginning, and neither did I. But I guess life happens. You already know the whole story. I didn’t disrespect you; I didn’t do it to replace you, nor because I do not love you anymore, no. I have always loved you and always will.”

Skewed apology

Although the post started as an apology, the actor started praising himself, calling himself a good husband and a wonderful father.

“I’ve supported all your hustle from day one; I have been an exceptional father to our children till date, making sure they lack nothing and always there for everyone.

“Out of 100, I have done 99 things right; hating me because one thing isn’t the best,” he added.

The ‘Moms at War’ actor said he is not perfect, and neither is his first wife, May.

“Nobody is perfect. I’m not. You’re not. Nobody is except God. I assure you that nobody is trying to take your place. I have apologised to you countless times sincerely from my heart.

“I’m sorry. I’ve always loved you and always will. But nwanyi oma. We can live peacefully and happily,” he wrote on the post locked to comments from his followers.

Justifying polygamy

Over the weekend, the actor declared himself an unapologetic polygamist on Instagram.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Yul also a politician, quoted the book of Exodus 21 vs 10, noting that the Bible acknowledges polygamy

Exodus 21 is a chapter of the bible that deals with laws about enslaved people.

The New Living Translation version of the bible reads: “If a man who has married a slave wife takes another wife for himself, he must not neglect the rights of the first wife to food, clothing, and sexual intimacy.”

The actor noted that polygamy is his destiny.

“God directed me to do it so I can give my son a proper identity. Therefore it came with many blessings, Blessings for me, prayers for my wife, Queen May, to calm her da Cosa, sharingshe’ll y about it, and gifts for my wife, Judy, an excellent man of God. With so much grace. You may not understand my life and say negative things about me, but I won’t blame you,” he wrote.

He also urged critics to mind their business.

“It’s my life, not yours, so you’re not supposed to understand it. Dear Lord, I acknowledge your abundant blessings in mydd I want to. ..say THANK YOU, LORD.

“My mouth will forever testify to your goodness. May your Mighty Name be praised forever and ever, Amen,” he added.

Polygamy, depression

In July, his first wife, May, opened up about how she fell into depression when her husband married his colleague, Judy Austin.

In a clip posted on her Instagram, May said despite her battle with depression, she chose to pick up the pieces of her “shattered world”.

It was the first time the reserved entrepreneur openly addressed her husband’s decision to marry a second wife.

She said: “Depression is accurate, and there are different stages of depression. Rather than dwell in depression, I decided to pick up the pieces of my beautiful world.

“A wonderful world. An amazing world that suddenly shattered. That suddenly crashed. I decided to pick up the pieces and try to move on rather than dwell in depression.”

She noted that it’s not been easy, although she appears happy and robust.

Background

Judy and Yul started working together when she produced and played the lead role in the ‘Native Girl’.

It was the first time she would direct or make a film. In the movie, she plays the timid wife of Yul, an international businessman.

Aside from acting and directing, she also said Yul supported the project financially. She said it cost N4m to produce the film.

