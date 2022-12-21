Weeks after announcing that she was ready to give marriage a second shot, Nigerian actress and producer Iyabo Ojo has unveiled the identity of the man behind her smiles.

During the airing of the ‘Real Housewives of Lagos reality show early 2022, the actress hinted that she was in a relationship.

Again, in November, Iyabo, who has produced more than 14 movies, gushed about her mystery lover, who she said is Igbo.

However, as the actress marked her 45th birthday Wednesday, she confirmed that, indeed, she is in a relationship with the talent manager Paul Okoye aka Paul O

The mother-of-two shared a video collage of their time with Simi’s ‘Complete Me’ playing in the background on Instagram.

“My Obim. Happy 45th Birthday Iysexy. New age, New life, New wins. Cheers to Forever,” she wrote.

Okoye, a show promoter and talent manager, also celebrated his lover with a sweet birthday message on Instagram.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday MyEzeNwanyi @iyaboojofespris. We Celebrate you today!!! PartyTime!! PureHeart!! PureBeauty!!!”

She replied, “I love you with all of me, my Obim.”

Mystery lover

Iyabo’s lover, Paul Okoye, is a Nigerian event promoter, talent manager, record executive, and businessman.

Paul O, 57, is the CEO of Upfront and Personal Global Management.

His company manages celebrities like Kizz Daniel, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Tekno, Iyanya, and Flavour, among others.

Big Brother Naija housemates Mercy Eke and Erica Nlewedim are also under his management.

He was the manager of former Nigeria national football team captain Jay Jay Okocha.

A music mogul, he is the organiser of the ‘One Africa Music Fest’, a show held in the UK, US, and UAE.

In partnership with Tekno, the 55-year-old set up Cartel Music, a record label.

They both own 50 per cent shares in the company.

Born in Nigeria, he moved to London at a very young age.

The Headies Awards-winning personality currently lives in Lagos, London and Dubai.

Like Iyabo, he, too, has a son and a daughter. It is, however, unclear if he is a divorcee.

Reactions

Fans and colleagues of the actress have continued to send in their congratulations since she announced the news.

Rita Dominic, Moyo Lawal Kaffy, AY comedian, Yvonne Jegede, Chacha Eke, Toke Makinwa and others.

Actress Yvonne Jegede wrote, “I no know how my body dey does me. But first, happy happy happy happy birthday, my big sis. God bless you two for me and protect you guys.”

Singer and music producer, Kcee also wished her a happy birthday; “Happy birthday to you, more blessings on you.”

Another singer, Nikki Laoye, celebrated the couple.

“Awww, my twopeople. Happy Birthday sis @iyaboojofespris. Much luv to you and dear bros @pauloo2104,” she also wrote.

Background

Iyabo broke into the Nigerian movie scene in 1998 after Bimbo Akintola introduced her to acting.

Her first English-speaking movie role was in Basorge Tariah Jnr’s 1998 movie, ‘Satanic’. She starred alongside Keppy Ekpeyong and Bimbo Akintola.

In 1999, she married Ademidun Ojo, a clearing and forwarding agent operating at Tincan Island, Lagos, when she was 21 and took a break from pursuing her acting career almost immediately.

The marriage produced two children, Felix born in 1999 and Priscilla, born in 2001.

That same year, the couple went their separate ways.

Her ex-husband now lives in New Jersey, U.S. She attributed the breakup of her first marriage to marrying early.

