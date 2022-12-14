Legendary Actor Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as “Mr Latin”, has returned unopposed as National President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

On Sunday, TAMPAN members elected him in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, during TAMPAN’s National delegates convention held in Oyo state.

In a Tuesday interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Amusan promised to work tirelessly to advance the association and improve actors’ welfare.

He said he would also prioritise health insurance schemes and cooperatives for members.

”This is another opportunity to serve my people, and this will be done selflessly, just as before. TAMPAN has significantly improved over the years due to the cooperation of all association members, and I appreciate everyone for this.”

The famous comic actor emerged as TAMPAN president for the first time in December 2018 to lead the association’s affairs for the next four years.

He succeeded Dele Odule, a veteran practitioner whose wealth of experience brought the association to the global limelight.

” I call for more unity and cooperation so that TAMPAN can attain an enviable height. I promise to work more in advancing the association in creating health insurance scheme for members and further improve welfare,” he said.

Unopposed

Amusan, who had run a four-year tenure initially, said some other executives who were also returned unopposed were: Odunlade Adekola as Director, Motion Pictures; Sola Kosoko-Abina as National Auditor and Toyosi Adesanya as Director, Social Welfare.

He said Rose Odika was elected as Deputy President and Mudashir Olabiyi as Secretary General.

He said the recent election in Oyo state could be described as free, fair and credible, though it was a competitive one for some other offices.

Amusan, who began acting in 1988, joined ANTP a year later and held several positions in the Ogun State ANTP chapter. He was Assistant Secretary, Egba Zone; Secretary, Egba Zone; a two-time Chairman of Abeokuta North; and the state’s Secretary for four years.

He acquired the name Mr Latin after he spoke French while acting in the 1992 film 50-50 produced by Akin Ogungbe, who mistook it for Latin.

(NAN)

