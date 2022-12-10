It’s the season of firsts for Nigerian filmmaker CJ ‘Fiery’ Obasi as his film, ‘Mami Wata’, has been listed as an official selection of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

The film will screen in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at the 2023 edition of the festival.

‘Mami Wata’ is the first film by a Nigerian-based filmmaker to be showcased at the festival.

The annual film festival organised by the Sundance Institute will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, in the United States from the 19th to the 29th of January, 2023.

In September of 2021, ‘Mami Wata’, which wrapped up production in January of that same year, also scored another first when it was selected to participate in the Final Cut at the 78th Venice Film Festival.

The film is the story of two sisters who must fight to save their people and restore the glory of a mermaid goddess to the land when their village is threatened.

The film will feature in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition, making it a nominee for the festival’s World Cinema Grand Jury Prize, Directing, and Special Jury Award.

Mami Wata

‘Mami Wata’, which has been in the works for seven years, is Mr Obasi’s third feature film.

It is written, directed and produced by C.J Obasi, ‘Mami Wata’ while Film One distributes it.’

It was shot in black and white by a Brazillian Director of Photography, Lílis Soares.

The movie is described as a spiritual fable rooted in West Afrikan folklore.

In December 2021, the film received post-production support from a Swiss fund, Visions Sud Est, for 20,000 Swiss Francs.

It was picked as one of the winning five of the 172 projects submitted.

C.J. and Oge Obasi said they are delighted to be selected for the World Cinema Dramatic Competition.

“We are very thrilled about this selection. It is such a great honour, and honestly, it feels surreal. You put in the work and hope for the best, and when recognition comes.

“It is both remarkable and very fulfilling. It is also a challenge to keep raising the bar and inspiring others to do the same,” they said in a joint statement.

Reacting to news of the selection and Sundance’s announcement, Film One co-founders Moses Babatope and Kene Okwuosa, expressed their excitement. They declared it a boost for the Nigerian film industry.

Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Festival brings together the most original storytellers for its annual program of entry films, episodic storytelling, lively filmmaker conversations and panel discussions.

The festival has seen the launch of the careers of several well-known directors, including the director and writer of Black Panther, Ryan Coogler.

Others are industry heavyweights like Robert Rodriguez, Quentin Tarantino, Steven Soderbergh, Darren Aronofsky, and the Coen brothers.

The festival hosts daily filmmaker conversations, panel discussions, and other events.

Launched in 1985, hundreds of films found at the festival have gone on to gain critical acclaim and reach new audiences worldwide.

