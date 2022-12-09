Movie title: Crime and Justice Lagos

Release date: 7th December 2022

Runtime: 60 minutes

Producer: Yinka Edwards

Cast: William Benson, Folu Storms, Jammal IbrahimUche Mac-Auley, Paul Adams, Femi Durojaiye, Maggie Osuome, Ejirooghene “Jyro” Asagba and Makinde Adeniran,

In a bid to tell authentic African stories, video streaming platform Showmax announced the upcoming release of its crime drama series, Crime and Justice: Lagos.

Much like the critically acclaimed Kenyan version, the series is inspired by real-life crime stories that have made headlines in the Metropolitan city over the years.

It is an instalment of the Crime and Justice franchise that kicked off in Kenya in 2021, and the show is a procedural drama series that tells the story of two detectives who fight crimes in Lagos while dealing with their personal lives.

Folu Storms, Jammal Ibrahim, Maggie Osuome, Bridget Chigbufue, Femi Durojaiye, and other crew members attended the exclusive screening.

General Manager at Showmax Nigeria, Opeoluwa Filani, said the series demonstrates the streaming service’s commitment to telling authentic African stories.

“We’re especially excited for it not just because it is set against the backdrop of what is arguably the most interesting city in the world, but because it captures the city’s pulse and is unlike anything we’ve ever done before”, Filani said.

Storyline

Crime and Justice Lagos is a police procedural and crime series set against the backdrop of Africa’s largest and most densely populated city, Lagos.

It centres around the activities of the fictional Serious and Special Crimes Unit (SSCU), led by its charismatic boss, Deputy Commissioner of Police Femi Biboye (William Benson), and made up of an elite team of top detectives joined by Superintendent Kelechi’s KC’ Farasin (Folu Storms) and Superintendent Danladi Dikko (Jammal Ibrahim).

With a stellar lineup of incredible talents and a promising concept, Crime and Justice Lagos reminds us of The Third Eye; a crime drama series aired on NTA from 1990-1993, starring veteran actor Olu Jacob.

On Tuesday’s exclusive media screening at Genesis Cinema, Maryland Mall, the lead actress, Folu Storms, made some great remarks about the series.

She said: “This project so accurately highlights some of the crimes that we have heard about and some that have been quite famous. So, we have drawn from many real experiences and places to tell the story.”

In addition to positioning Nigeria on the global film scene via shared similarities with top international crime dramas like NCIS, Law & Order, and The Rookie, Crime & Justice, Lagos also offers a sniff of fresh air from the rom-com and cliche genres that characterise Nollywood.

The tea (plot)

The first episode is an introduction to the characters in the series. In the beginning, we see a dead man who has been stabbed. Immediately, two detectives, Kelechi “KC” Farasin and Danladi Dikko, who work at the Serious and Special Crimes Unit (SSCU), are asked to investigate the case.

After conducting a series of investigations, one of the detectives, Danladi, is attacked. With assistance from tech expert Simi, they discover a link between the murder and a cult. However, the lead appears to be dead, leaving a list of significant suspects.

The end of the episode reveals a more sinister threat, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

The Good

The entire set of elements used in the series deserves a standing ovation, but the cinematography stands out the most. Every scene felt like an artistic masterpiece that could easily snag several awards at film festivals.

First, the locations were spot on and a good representation of Lagos life. Drawing a fine line between less and more, the set designers found a way to build realistic sets that helped tell compelling stories.

Lighting was also executed professionally, referencing the scenes shot at the police station and an empty parking lot.

The cast also does a great job of delivering excellent performances in their different roles. Folu Storms shows that she is not all about smiles and presenting as she brings to life one of television’s current most complex characters.

Another incredible thing about this series is the dialogue. The simplicity that existed when characters spoke to one another made the chemistry seems effortless. Watching characters talk like ordinary people do without doing too much was refreshing.

Lastly, the idea of telling a story that reflects what happens in our contemporary society is applaudable. Not only is a message being conveyed, but it also revolves around police officers in the country.

The not so good

It would be biased to list the flaws in this series without watching all the episodes. However, more could have been done with the storyline of episode one. The script writer could have gone so far as to keep us on the edge when identifying the killer.

Additionally, since the series is of an investigative genre, it should make the audience think to put together clues. From the beginning, it was easy to conclude who the killer was because there weren’t just enough layers to uncover their identity.

Final Verdict

8/10. Watch it. The six-part series has so much potential to push Nollywood producers to explore other uncommon genres in the industry.

Crime and Justice: Lagos is streaming exclusively on Showmax.

