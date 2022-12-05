A viral video of the controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing twerking vigorously in front of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi; (Ọjájá II), at a recent event is, eliciting diverse reactions on the internet.

A clip presently circulating on social media shows the actress dancing on stage in front of the famous monarch in an intense twerking move.

The video of the actress caused a stir online, with many accusing her of nursing an ulterior motive.

The reaction is related to the fact that weeks back, the actress begged the Ooni, who had just married six wives at a go, to make her his seventh wife.

So when the clip surfaced online, some Nigerians assumed that her suggestive and lewd dance moves were a ploy to catch the Ooni’s fancy.

But, PREMIUM TIMES on Monday gathered that the viral clip was recorded at the just concluded Miss Oduduwa pageant.

The pageant is an initiative of one of Ooni’s wives, Olori Aderonke.

Ms Blessing was a guest at the event and partook in a dance competition she was desperate to win.

She was paired with actor Fagboyo Bamidele, who was already winning the contest, and upon observing that he had the upper hand, she decided to ramp up her dance game.

Interestingly, Mr Bamidele won the contest and was awarded N500,000, while Nkechi, who placed second, went home with N250,000.

Clap back

The actress, however, responded to those who reacted negatively to her dance moves.

According to her, people chose to ignore her fellow dance contestant and focus on her because of the news content she provides.

She also bragged about the money she made.

She added, “Appearance fee, please, extra money for dancing. I made over a million. Please, how much did you make (for) comments?”

The actress has also extended her gratitude to the traditional ruler for honouring her at the event.

In an Instagram post, sh3 said that she had the the honour of her life from the beautiful people of Ile Ife in a world where many see her as nothing.

“I found favour in the sight of a great king and his people. I do not take it for granted. It goes a long way to show that the Grace of God in my life is evident, and only Kings with foresight can see that greatness.

“To his Imperial Majesty Kabiesi Ooni Babatunde Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja the second, thank you for such a warm welcome and honour. I will never forget in a lifetime,” she wrote.

She also appreciated Ooni’s wife, Olori Aderonke, the pageant organiser.

“And to my mummy that embraced me with her entire chest and open arms, Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi. May God continue to bless the good works of your hands, ma.

“This young woman who came from nothing is forever grateful,” Ms Blessing added.

Nkechi’s first production was Omoge Lekki, released in 2015.

She is also the Director and CEO of Nkechi Films Production and the NBS Foundation.

She has starred in over 50 Yoruba movies.

