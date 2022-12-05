Days after going naked to campaign for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, Yoruba movie star Ebun Oloyede, otherwise known as Olaiya Igwe, has given reasons for his actions.

In an Instagram video, the actor, who once said that Mr Tinubu saved his life after he was diagnosed with nephrolithiasis (Kidney Stones) without knowing him, invoked the river god amidst thunder and lightning effects.

Initially, Instagram suspended his page shortly after he posted the video, but the page was later restored with the footage still present.

However, in an interview on the breakfast programme, ‘Your View’, which aired on Television Continental on Monday, Olaiya, who was unapologetic, gave reasons for his actions.

During the interview, Olaiya, who has been in the news for his unusual gratitude to his benefactors, Mr Tinubu and MC Oluomo, said he was acting under divine instructions.

According to the actor and theatre practitioner, he says he has a gift of revelation from the Almighty God and sometimes sees what God plans for him ahead before it happens.

He said: “I was sleeping that day, and the voice came to me and said, please stand up. You said you love Asiwaju, and he has been assisting you.

“Stand up. Go and do this, this and this for him. I am an artiste but a bit of a politician. But professionally, I am an artist. So I said ok, as an artist, I can do it.”

Olaiya, who hails from Ogun State, said he could do anything to support the candidacy of Mr Tinubu as long as he believes that it does not affect others negatively.

He likened his actions to those who visit traditional doctors, known in Yoruba as Babalawo,

According to the actor, those native doctors sometimes instruct people to carry out specific instructions in public places.

“There is no difference between that and what I did. I did it deliberately, and I have no cause to regret it. When I was in university, they taught us one subject, Mass Communication. They call it individual differences.

“As long as I’m doing what I’m doing and that thing can not affect any other person, I think I have the freedom. So, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu is a big fish in my life. And I know this will be the president of this great nation significantly, he said.

No political favours

On whether he did it to secure a political appointment or some form of gratification, the actor said that he has been very open about what Mr Tinubu has been doing for him.

“Whatever the thought, my decision is my decision. I did it deliberately to support Asiwaju. It is a programme. I needed to be naked.

“That was the instruction. I did not show my private part. I showed my back. I am a theatre person. I did not indicate what people expected to see. People are annoyed because of this particular election. Some people that are talking are from other parties.

“Asiwaju can be described as a product. I am a marketer. I can sell my product the way I want it,” he said.

He further explained that his actions do not have any religious undertones.

“I’m an Alhaji, meaning I’m a Muslim. Islam does not permit that. But forget about religion this time around. I heard a voice. Put religion aside for now,” Olaiya said.

Background

Last Saturday, the veteran actor broke the internet when he made a nude video of himself campaigning for Mr Tinubu.

Uploading the video of himself on a beach, the actor offered prayers for Mr Tinubu’s victory.

The video captured the veteran actor from behind, nude. He then turned around and was caught in a headshot as he prayed to the ocean for Mr Tinubu’s victory.

Olaiya has been in the Yoruba movie industry since the 1970s after joining the Abeokuta-based Musbau Shodimu Theatre Organisation.

