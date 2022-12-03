Yoruba movie star, Ebun Oloyede, popularly known as Olaiya Igwe, is in the news again.

This time, the veteran actor made a nude video of himself campaigning for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The actor, who hails from Ogun State, has been in the news for his unusual gratitude to his benefactors, Mr Tinubu and MC Oluomo.

Earlier in the year, Mr Olaiya, who has been in the Yoruba movie industry since the 1970s after joining Abeokuta-based Musbau Shodimu Theatre Organisation, trended when he posted a clip of himself extolling Mr Tinubu’s generosity.

The actor is back again to support the same candidate. Uploading a nude video of himself on a beach, the actor offered prayers for Mr Tinubu’s victory.

The video captured the veteran actor from behind, nude. He then turned around and was caught in a headshot as he prayed to the ocean for Mr Tinubu’s victory.

Reminiscent of a typical Yoruba movie, the actor, who lost N52m to movie piracy in 2014, and once said that Mr Tinubu saved his life after he was diagnosed with nephrolithiasis (Kidney Stones) without knowing him, invoked the river god amidst thunder and lightning effects.

“It is my pleasure to support a candidate who reflects our values and highest ideals. There is one candidate in this election who will protect that dream.

“One leader who will fight hard to keep the promise of Nigeria for the next generation. And that’s why we must stand up and make Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Jagaban the next president of Nigeria,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

Instagram has deleted the actor’s account for violating the platform’s rules on nudity and obscenity.

Reactions

Fans and followers of the actor on social media appear divided over the mode he chose to show his support.

While some believe he is free to express his opinion any way he desires, others think he should have applied some etiquette.

The reactions are similar to those gathered when the actor rolled on the floor in gratitude to MC Oluomo, who gifted him with a car.

Rex_mccarthy504 said, “Nah, his wife gave am money for surgery when no wan came true for him. Let him show his appreciation in the own way he feels.

Beesea_wealth said that although the actor is free to support his candidate of choice, he shouldn’t do it to the point of embarrassing himself and his family on the internet.

“There are other ways to show support, not this way, and reason am nah… If na your papa you no go talk like this plus na until dem start to use am for memes Una go understand,” she opined.

Famous singer, Bigiano, on the other hand, inquired if it was a scene from a movie.

“Are you serious? What’s the title of this movie?” he asked on the post, which had received over two thousand comments in seven hours.

In Gratitude

Earlier, the Chairperson of the Lagos State Park and Garages Management, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, had gifted Mr Olaiya with a car.

On 10 August, a clip of MC Oluomo gifting the veteran actor a Mercedes Benz as a birthday present went viral.

On receiving the surprise car gift, Olaiya prostrated and rolled on the floor in gratitude to MC Oluomo.

The video posted by MC Oluomo’s son showed the elated and visibly shocked actor prostrating and rolling on the floor to appreciate the gesture.

Expectedly, he was criticised for prostrating for MC Oluomo, who is considered younger than he is. Because of that action, critics ridiculed the ‘King of Thieves actor on social media.

Later that month, the actor opened up about why he chose to prostrate in gratitude to Mc Oluomo.

In an Instagram live session with actress Kemi Afolabi, Olaiya announced that MC Oluomo followed up the car gift with a plot of land despite criticism.

The actor revealed that his show of appreciation to MC Oluomo paved the way for the socialite to gift him with a plot of land further.

Speaking in Yoruba, Mr Olaiya said he did not understand why anyone would be bothered about how he chooses to appreciate his benefactor.

