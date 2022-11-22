Nollywood actress Rita Edochie says the continuous detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will keep dividing Nigeria.

The 58-year-old actress, a staunch advocate of IPOB’s cause, is famous for featuring in Nollywood films shot in Asaba, Delta State.

She is married to Tony, the younger brother of veteran actor Pete Edochie.

Mr Kanu, a dual citizen of Nigeria and the United Kingdom, has been detained by the State Security Service (SSS) over terrorism charges filed against him since he was arrested in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria in June 2021.

He is being prosecuted on terrorism and treasonable felony charges before Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on the 14th of November, adjourned his trial indefinitely.

On her official Instagram page on Monday, Ms Edochie posted a clip of herself and the detained separatist leader.

She wrote, “So long as Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu is still detained, Nigeria will never know peace. Ndi Igbo I lauwoke Ndi Igbo wake up. Onye Igbo can never smell the presidency without Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu. It is a spiritual thing.

“Fight for your own first, and God will finish the battle. Ndi Igbo, let nothing happen to our great brother Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu. It will be our worst experience. Chukwu Okike Abiama is waiting for Ndi Igbo to act. God is not sleeping,” she wrote.

Background

It is not the first time the actress will be calling for Mr Kanu’s release.

In February 2022, Ms Edochie called for his release saying that the Biafra agitator is not Nigeria’s problem.

In an Instagram post, the veteran actress urged the lawmakers to be truthful to themselves and solve the problems they created.

She said, “How can they be chasing shadows when they know who the natural enemies are? Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu is never your problem.

“Release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and face the problem you created yourself.”

In 2016, the 58-year-old actress revealed that she was sexually assaulted in primary school and gave birth to a child.

She began her career as a broadcaster at the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS).

Among the movies she has acted in are ‘Love Delayed’, ‘Onye-Eze’, ‘No More War’, ‘Chain Reaction’, ‘1999’, ‘Abuja Boys’, ‘Censored Love’ and a host of others.

