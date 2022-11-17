Twenty-four years after it was initially released, the Nollywood classic, ‘Diamond Ring’ is getting a reboot.

This time around, Playnetwork Studios, which has become famous for remaking Nollywood classics, will produce the film.

Producer, Charles Okpaleke, announced on Instagram that his production outfit, Playnetwork, has acquired the rights to the movie.

Mr Okpaleke, who posted a photograph of himself and the film’s original director, Tade Ogidan, announced that he acquired the rights to ‘Diamond Ring’ a year ago.

Interestingly, he also unveiled Mr Ogidan as the director of the remake.

He wrote, “I acquired the rights to ‘Diamond Ring’ (my favourite Nollywood classic) a year ago and will be working with the original IP owner/director to recreate this amazing classic.”

Diamond Ring

A surreal-themed movie, ‘Diamond Ring’, follows the story of Chidi, a member of the secret cult, XG. In a bid to prove his worthiness to join the cult, Chidi, a freshman and the only child of his parents, steals a diamond ring from the late Mrs Gladys’ corpse.

The spirit of Mrs Gladys haunts Chidi and his friends as the cult members die one after the other.

Chidi, on the other hand, is struck by a peculiar sickness which cannot be treated by orthodox medicine. The journey to find his healing culminates in the return of the diamond ring to Mrs Gladys’ corpse.

Produced by Mr Ogidan’s OGD Pictures and O.J Productions, the movie boasts a rich cast, including Gbadewonuola Oyelakin (Teju Babyface) as Chidi, Liz Benson, Bukky Ajayi, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Akintola and a host of others.

Other productions

Mr Okpaleke also announced the lineup of movies expected from Playnetwork Studios in the coming year.

According to him, ‘Hijack 93’, based on the hijack of the 1993 Nigerian Airways plane by four teenagers, is scheduled for release next year.

‘The Six’, the studio’s first original film, is also among the movies to be expected.

Others are the biopics of King Jaja of Opobo and Shina Rambo, as well as the sequel of ‘Glamour Girls, which was released earlier this year.

See more photos: