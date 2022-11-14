On Friday, actors and other celebrities showed up at the exclusive screening of the first episode of a new Showmax original, ‘Flawsome’, at the Alliance Francaise, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The screening was part of activities for the 11th (AFRIFF) Africa International Film Festival.

The event, hosted by media personality, Victoria Eze, popularly known as Miz Vick, was attended by the movie director, Tola Odunsi, and members of the cast, including Enado Odigie, Bisola Aiyeola, Sharon Ooja, Gabriel Afolayan, Iretiola Doyle, Baaj Adebule, Shine Rosman and Shawn Fuqua.

The new 13-part drama series revolves around the lives of four women trying to navigate their personal and professional lives while battling the challenges of being a woman climbing the professional ladder.

During the occasion, the movie director, Odunsi, said, “Showmax is made for Africans, and everything we produce is geared to suit the audience. Most women can relate to the stories in the series.”

Busola Tejumola, the Executive Head of Content & West Africa Channels from MultiChoice Group, said, “Flawsome is a true depiction of our culture, society, people and the very intricate availability of the show. I’m very confident our viewers would enjoy it.”

During a question and answer session, the lead characters in the series, Enado Odigie, Bisola Aiyeola and Sharon Ooja, noted that being on set together was a wonderful experience. They disclosed that some scenes were so intense that they cried afterwards.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, Enado Odigie shared that the show translates to her real life “the way the characters support themselves is the same way my sister friend supports me, and I support them.”

She adds that the message she believes the movie passes is that women can support women and have a healthy circle.

Speaking on her challenges, she said the long hours of the shooting were one of her most significant challenges.

The Characters

Bisola Aiyeola takes on the role of Ifeyinwa, a hard-working heiress. She has spent all her life preparing to become the CEO of her father’s company after his demise, only to find out she isn’t her father’s choice.

Enado Odigie plays Dolapo, a career-driven woman who continues to beat the odds as she moves steadily up the corporate ladder with the biggest clients in her portfolio.

Ini Dima-Okojie is Ramat, who has a seemingly perfect marriage, an ideal middle-class life and a great career, but her reality isn’t as rosy as it seems.

Sharon Ooja plays Ivie, a wide-eyed young woman who abandoned medicine and surgery for a career in fashion design with hopes of living the big city girl life.

When asked what his thoughts were when he read the script, Gabriel Afolayan said: “The story was attractive and seeing that it was a Showmax Original piqued my interest as I wanted to see what the platform has to offer. I’m very impressed with the final body of work.”

The first episode of Flawsome is currently streaming on Showmax, with new episodes every Thursday.

