Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has followed her academic path by venturing into the real estate business in Arizona, a state in the United States of America.

Omosexy, as she is popularly known, studied Estate Management at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, and it appears she has chosen to pursue a career along that line.

The actress, who is married to a pilot, Matthew Ekeinde, is now based in Los Angeles, California, with three of her children, Meraiah, Micheal and Mathew Jnr.

In December 2020, the 44-year-old actress floated Double Doors Studios.

Located in Lekki Lagos, Double Doors Studio is an all-inclusive studio which comprises an eight-room boutique hotel, ample studio space for any set build, a bar and a large terrace.

It also has a costume/makeup and green room, ultra-modern offices with a conference room with an additional 20-room hotel within walking distance.

The actress, who has properties in Lagos, Nigeria, revealed her latest business venture on Sunday when she showed off one of her properties on Instagram.

“I have been working on my property here in Arizona, and I am right now rushing to go to LA because I have a meeting with the academy.

“I’m going to be flying in today, and I am going to fly back first thing tomorrow morning to finish one of the properties I am setting up here,” she wrote.

She made a selfie video of herself inside the property even though she said she was battling a cold.

Journey to real estate

In another post on Instagram, she said that the property, situated in Glendale, Arizona is the beginning of her real estate journey.

“Hello, insta. Long time No post. As you know, Real Estate and Entertainment are what I do. A little sneak peek. More soon,” she wrote.

Ms Ekeinde is guided in the journey by a famous American real estate coach named Nikki The Brand.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkPdBSOOl7_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Nikki is known to specialise in getting properties onto Airbnb, an online property marketplace that offers short-stay services.

Background

Omotola is an Alumnus of Yaba College of Technology, where she studied Estate Management.

She starred in her first movie, ‘Venom of Justice, in 1995 at 16. However, it was her role in ‘Mortal Inheritance’ that same year, where she played a sickle cell anaemia patient, that shot her into the limelight,

She is the first Nigerian celebrity to receive over a million likes on her Facebook page. She currently has a total of over three million followers on Facebook.

In 2013, she was included in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

The veteran actress, in 2018, joined the membership of Oscars voting Academy, also known as the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science.

She was listed among the record-breaking 928 members to be admitted into the academy.

According to information, the actress is looking to break into the American movie industry dubbed Hollywood and has even engaged the services of a talent company.

