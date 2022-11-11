Series Title: Diiche

Date of release: September 29, 2022.

Runtime: 40 minutes per episode

Directors: James Omokwe, Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo and Ifeoma Chukwuego

Cast: Daniel K Daniel, Efa Iwara, Uzoamaka Onuoha, Frank Konwea, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Kalu Ikeagwu, Chinyere Wilfred and Gloria Anozie-Young.

“Why blend in when you can stand out?” This was a saying Showmax took to heart with its first Nigerian original series, ‘Diiche’.

Compared to several films and series released this year, ‘Diiche’ deviated from the norm, exploring the psychological thriller genre.

The six-episode series ended on the 3rd of November.

Apart from its murder mystery concept, Diiche also promotes the Igbo culture.

With an outstanding cast lineup, including veterans actors like Chinyere Wilfred and Gloria Anozie-Young, the six-part thriller series told the story of Odiiche, a famous actress who becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation after her fiancée’s dead body is discovered a night after their engagement party.

There is no dispute that Diiche is full of solid concepts and surprising twists. However, this does not mean it doesn’t have shortcomings, including some uninteresting dialogues, unrealistic plot developments, and underdeveloped characters.

The Tea (plot)

If you watched ‘Blood Sisters’ or the Hollywood horror movie “Us,” then the storyline of ‘Diiche’ might be familiar.

At the beginning of the first episode, we see police officers gathered around a house, staring at a dead body. It is revealed that the body belongs to an A-list Nollywood producer, Nnamdi (Daniel K Daniel).

The detectives, Kassim and Ijeoma (Uzoamaka Aniunoh), quickly turn to Odiiche (Uzoamaka Onuoha), Nnamdi’s fiancee, labelling her a prime suspect in the murder case.

Their assumptions are proven wrong when her alibi and story check out. This redirects their interrogation to other individuals connected to Nnamdi. Meanwhile, an unknown figure visits the crime scenes and steals evidence materials.

At last, the detectives find a solid suspect: Nnamdi’s best friend and business partner, Jimi (Efa Iwara). Although he denies being responsible, several facts show otherwise. Unbothered by the recent development, Nnamdi’s mother (Gloria Anozie-Young) continues to blame Odiiche, whom she firmly believes is responsible for her son’s death.

Following a lot of back and forth between the detective and potential suspects, the case starts to appear as a dead end until an event thirty years ago comes into the limelight.

Through a flashback, we see the origin story of Odisha. It is revealed that her mother (Chinyere Wilfred) sought supernatural help that took a wrong turn in giving birth to her.

The final episode has Diiche confronting both the killer and the demon that lives within her.

The good

As mentioned earlier, ‘Diiche’ is a break from the cliche rom-com and dramas that have graced our screens this year. While exploring a murder mystery isn’t new, Diiche found a way to infuse the concept with cultural representation.

The cinematography is also an outstanding feature of this series. This comes as no surprise, as it has the financial support of Showmax. The quality was quite unlike any other; camera movements suited each scene, the lighting was excellent, and the colour grading reminded us of Cloture, a 2019 hit crime thriller.

The cast does an excellent job portraying the characters. Uzoamaka Onuoha, who plays Diiche, is a contender for AMVCA’s best actress as she rose to the occasion, playing both the hero and villain in this series.

Uzoamaka Aniunoh is another great actress who was able to switch from being a bold no-nonsense detective to a loving and understanding person through her portrayal of Inspector Ijeoma. And don’t get us started on Gloria Anozie-Young, who needs to give an acting masterclass on how to cry on cue.

The bad

Showmax tried to make a mark with ‘Diiche’, but not without a few flaws.

There were many shows and don’t tell moments in the series. The plot development heavily relied on dialogue to move the story forward. Discussions were also used to express a character’s feelings rather than cues like behaviours or facial movements.

While the main cast did a remarkable job, the extras were not as much.

Finally, the ending was so anticlimactic. The writers could have gone down an alternate route, maybe having the evil version of Diiche set up her mum as the killer or the evil Diiche killing another person.

Final Verdict

8/10. Diiche was a series that left a great first impression and left viewers on the edge of their seats with every episode.

