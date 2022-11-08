Nollywood stars RMD, Funke Akindele and Genoveva Umeh, are the lead cast in Nigeria’s first-ever young adult series ‘Far From Home’, which will exclusively premiere globally on 16 December on Netflix.
Genova rose to fame after her outstanding performance and role delivery of “Timileyin” in ‘Blood Sisters’.
A Netflix and Inkblot Productions partnership, the producers of the five-part series, concluded principal photography earlier this year.
‘Far From Home’ follows the story of Ishaya (Mike Afolarin), a charismatic teenager and talented artist from a low-income family.
His dreams suddenly appear within reach when a prestigious scholarship to the most exclusive school in the country catapults him into the affluent world of Nigeria’s elite.
A colossal secret, however, threatens Ishaya’s newfound status and, ultimately, his family’s safety.
Cast and crew
‘Far From Home’ also blends an exciting ensemble of up-and-coming talents and established screen legends, like Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bolanle Ninalowo, Bucci Franklin, Bimbo Akintola, Linda Ejiofor, Chioma Akpotha, Femi Branch, Carol King and Ufuoma Mcdermott.
Mike Afolarin, Elma Mbadiwe, Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye, Olumide Oworu and Natse Jemide also feature in the series.
On the upcoming title release, the co-creator of Far ‘From Home’ and founder of Inkblot Productions, Chinaza Onuzo, says: “We’re excited to be partnering with Netflix to create this special show on a global scale for and about young Nigerians. Working with such an amazing cast and crew to tell this unique story about making your way in the world and chasing your dreams no matter your status in life is such a privilege and honour.”
The acclaimed Nigerian scriptwriter Dami Elebe served as the series’ head writer, with Chinaza Onuzo, Erika Klopper, Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola as executive producers.
See more photos below:
