Eight years after Nollywood actress Mbong divorced filmmaker Jeta Amata, she has found love again.

The mother-of-one sprung a surprise on her fans and Instagram followers on Sunday morning when she shared photos from her marriage held in Calabar, Cross River State.

The actress, who was previously married to Nigerian filmmaker Jeta Amata, broke the news of her marriage over the weekend on Instagram.

In 2001 at an audition in Calabar, Mbong met her ex-husband, the son of the famous actor Zack Amata. Two years later, when she was 18, they began dating. They married in 2008, and their daughter Veno was born later that year. In 2013 they separated, and in 2014, they divorced.

The actress who got married in Calabar, expressing her newfound joy, said, “Being drenched in so much love and surrounded by my closest pals as I celebrated my nuptials this past weekend felt so incredible God has blessed me with the best of everything.”

The new bride thanked family and vendors who catered for her wedding ceremony.

“My husband, family, friends, vendors who worked tirelessly to make my day so special, and of course everyone who made huge sacrifices to witness this day, I’m super grateful,” she said.

Her husband’s identity remains unknown.

Stunning fashion

The mother-of-one shared beautiful pictures from her colourful wedding ceremony, looking happy with her man as she showed him off.

The newly wedded bride, the ist runner-up of the 2001 Miss Nigeria, stepped out in three outfits on her big day.

Mbong, who produced her first movie, ‘Darima’s Dilemma in 2016, shot into prominence when she starred in Jeta’s 2016 critically acclaimed movie ‘Amazing Grace’.

