The global movie streaming platform Netflix on Monday released a list of movies and series it would stream this November, and they include numerous titles, including Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman, ‘Blood & Water: Season 3’ and ‘Dinner at My Place’.

Others are ‘Enola Holmes 2’, ‘The Griot’, and ‘Elite: season 6’ among others.

In a statement, Netflix revealed that the highly anticipated Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman already made its grand entrance to the platform on 4 November. Elesin Oba tells the story of a horseman who must sacrifice himself to serve his ruler in the afterlife, but he faces sudden distractions that lead to unexpected tragedy.

Similarly, ‘Enola Holmes’, which follows Enola as she takes on her first official case as a detective to solve the mystery of a missing girl with the help of her friends — and brother Sherlock premiered on the same day on Netflix.

After that, on 11 November, fans can expect to see ‘Dinner at My Place’, which tells the story of a young man, who’s ready to pop the question to his girlfriend, but finds his plans for a romantic dinner interrupted when his overdramatic ex-girlfriend shows up uninvited.

‘The Griot’ follows suit on the 18th of November, following the life of a talented but shy storyteller who faces betrayal after his best friend steals his tales to impress the woman they both love.

On 23 November, ‘The Chosen: Season 1’ makes its grand entrance introducing a fresh take on the Gospels by following Jesus as he gathers his disciples, heals the needy, and sacrifices himself for the sake of humanity.

Fans of ‘The Crown’ can watch the fifth season when it premieres on the 9th of November, while documentary lovers will enjoy ‘FIFA Uncovered’ and ‘Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?’ when it berths on the 14th and 17th of November.

If you watched Teletubbies as a child, Netflix wants to help relieve that memory with ‘Teletubbies’ coming to the streaming platform on the 14th of November.

Christmas and more

Christmas is also coming a little early with ‘Christmas with You’ when a pop star in search of inspiration for a holiday song grants a young fan’s Christmas wish to meet her but finds a shot at true love along the way.

Elite: Season 6 makes its way on the 18th of November, and Blood & Water: Season 3 comes soon after, on the 25th of November. If you are a fan of high school drama with a thrilling mix of crime, scheming, money, and plain teenage exuberance, then Netflix’s South African teen drama series Blood & Water is a must-see.

This month’s titles include ‘Dwindle’, ‘Lockdown’, ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’, and ‘Osuofia in London’.

