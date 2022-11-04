It is refreshing to see Nigerian filmmakers bank on new actors for their talents in an era where commercialisation has taken over almost everything.

In the Nigerian movie industry, as with probably other sectors worldwide, filmmakers would rather stake the fate of the productions with sellable faces and actors with large social media following.

The factors most look out for include the number of social media followers and popularity. Talent comes after.

In that light, a crop of new talented actors and actresses has been given a spotlight and a fighting chance to prove their worth.

What makes this list of newbies who star in Africa Magic’s two new series, ‘Covenant’ and ‘Itura’, more interesting is that most are first-timers.

Out with the old, in with the new

Africa Magic recently announced that it introduced the two new telenovelas to phase out other long-running series, ‘Venge’ and ‘Dilemma’.

The new entries feature both established and new actors.

‘Covenant’ stars veteran artistes like Antar Laniyan, Clarion Chukwura, Funsho Adeolu, and Shaffy Bello, alongside Ini Dima Okojie, Nonso Bassey, Linda Ejiofor, and more.

‘Itura’ also stars some of the finest talents in Nollywood, like Yemi Solade and new faces like Laide Adeyiga, Korede Ajayi, Tobi Awosika, Shammah Agah, and Austin Onuoha.

However, included in the cast of both television series is a long list of starlets hoping to claim their stake in the competitive Nigerian film industry.

Below are the emerging stars taking centre stage in Nollywood.

Meet the stars

The new entrants into the Nigerian movie world are drawn from various entertainment spheres, including radio or TV presenting, skit-making, voice-overs, scriptwriting, and modelling, among others.

Among them are Laide Adeyiga, Korede Ajayi, Korede Ajayi, Folaremi Agunbiade, Rotimi Adelegan, Shammah Agah, Omololu Sodiya, Preach Bassey, and Mojisola Ayomikun Kadiri.

Laide Adeyiga

Laide Adeyiga is a versatile actress who has made a name for herself in the Nollywood scene. She has featured in several English and Yoruba-speaking films, including ‘Love and Crime’, ‘Soólè’, ‘Flatus’, and ‘Oba Iro’.

Born in Lagos Island, Ms Adeyiga is a graduate of Theater Arts from Lagos State University. She plays Queen Teniade in the ‘Itura’.

Korede Ajayi

Korede Ajayi, on the other hand, is a skit maker, chef and actor popularly known as The Korexx.

He first gained popularity when he started making skits alongside Nigerian comedian and activist Mr Macaroni.

He has featured in movies like ‘Brotherhood’, ‘Her Mine Ours’, ‘One Lagos Night’, and stage plays like ‘The Journey to One’ and ‘The Gods Are Not To Blame’.

He is taking on his most prominent role as Sijuade, the arrogant prince and rightful heir to the Ibaokuta throne.

Folaremi Agunbiade

Also on the list is Folaremi Agunbiade, an actor, writer, model and TV presenter born in Lagos, Nigeria.

Folaremi is well known for playing the role of ‘Ronaldo’ in the second season of the Africa Magic TV series, ‘Hustle’.

He featured in movies like ‘MTV Shuga’, ‘The Undertaking’, ‘The Koboko House’ and ‘Friends In School’.

He plays Diekola Olowoporoku in ‘Itura’.

Shammah Agah

Shammah Agah is not a stranger to tinsel town. She is an actress and TV presenter.

Although relatively new, she has been featured in a few movies like ‘Twice Shy’, ‘The Other Marriage’, ‘What The Heart Sees’, ‘Strangling Emotions’ and ‘The Search’.

She plays the role of Moremi in ‘Itura’.

Mojisola Kadiri

Mojisola Kadiri is a talented performer with a knack for singing, songwriting, stage, film and television acting.

Ms Kadiri holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Lagos.

She also received acting, screenwriting, and presentation coaching from the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria( FRCN).

She plays Aduke in ‘Itura’.

Preach Bassey

Preach Bassey is a Nigerian model, actor and television host.

‘Mr Bass’ as he is called, is a native of Urue Offong/Oruko LGA in Akwa Ibom State.

He is an alumnus of the New York Film Academy, where he majored in Acting for Film. He has starred in movies such as ‘Prepidation’, ‘76’, ‘Halita’, ‘4th Republic’, and ‘My Name is Khadi’.

Bass plays Jnr Kane Ijimakinde (JKI) in Covenant.

Others on the list are Okpo Itam Eyo, Susan Festus, Annetta Adebusuyi, Kameel Audu, Valentine Ohu, and Caroline Aroghene.

The Series

‘Covenant’, which shows every weeknight at 20:00 WAT on Africa Magic Showcase channel 151, follows the story of three strangers on a journey to discover truths that will unite them, change their lives and ultimately lead them to make the greatest sacrifice possible.

‘Itura’, on the other hand, tells the story of beloved king Jagungbade, who desires peace and prosperity for his empire Ibaokuta. However, fate has more in store for him. It shows immediately after ‘Covenant’on Africa Magic Showcase channel 151 at 20:30 WAT.

