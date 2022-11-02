Showmax has released the trailer for its latest Nigerian Original drama series, ‘Flawsome’, which debuts exclusively on the streaming service on 10 November.

The series revolves around the lives of four friends, portrayed by Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima-Okojie, Sharon Ooja and Enado Odigie, as they navigate their personal and professional lives. At the same time, they are bound by the flawed yet unbreakable ties they share.

The 13-part drama series, created and directed by Tola Odunsi, also stars Gabriel Afolayan, John Dumelo, Baaj Adebule, Iretiola Doyle, Toyin Abraham, Chris Attoh, Ali Nuhu, Joselyn Dumas and Shine Rosman.

Plot

Winner of the 2018 AMVCA Trailblazer Award, Bisola Aiyeola, takes on the role of Ifeyinwa, a hard-working heiress.

The latter has spent all her life preparing to become the CEO of her father’s company after his demise, only to find out she isn’t her father’s chosen candidate. Ini Dima-Okojie is Ramat, who has a seemingly perfect marriage, an ideal middle-class life and a great career, but her reality isn’t as rosy as it seems.

Sharon Ooja plays Ivie, a wide-eyed young woman who abandoned medicine and surgery for a career in fashion design with hopes of living the big city girl life. Enado Odigie plays Dolapo, a career-driven woman who continues to beat the odds as she moves steadily up the corporate ladder with the biggest clients in her portfolio.

Compelling, flawed, and heartbreakingly human, these young women work hard, scheme, fall in and out of love, and nurture big and small dreams. As their circumstances shift, one thing remains constant: their loyalty to one another and their devotion to the hustle.

“Flawsome explores friendship, relationships, career and some of the most important issues that affect young women across the world, particularly in Nigeria, today,” said Busola Tejumola, executive head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria.

Shot in the metropolitan city of Lagos, ‘Flawsome’ comes hot on the heels of ‘Diiche’, and joins the growing line-up of local content on the streaming platform.

Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/s9b5Il06X10