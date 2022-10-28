Popular Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu is exploring new frontiers as he wraps up his debut production, ‘Finding Dorothy’.

A story of uncommon friendship and sacrifice, the film stars actors like Bolaji Ogunmola, Scarlet Gomez, Preacher Bassey, Inem King and Maggie Osuome.

Mr Chukwujekwu says that the film would be screening exclusively on the streaming platform Kingsview TV, as well as on its mobile app on Friday, October 28th, 2022

Speaking on the movie, the debutant producer says that ‘Finding Dorothy’ speaks to Nigerians’ multi-layered challenges today.

In his words, ‘Finding Dorothy’ is a movie that entertains and challenges its viewers’ imagination.

“The world is in a seaming crisis today, and the best way to navigate the everyday challenges we face is by reminding ourselves not to lose our humanity. ‘Fiding Dorothy’ is a film that speaks to this topic, exploring an exciting storyline,” he said.

He further states that the movie reminds us that we are more united than we know or are made to believe.

“That is why Ife, the lead character, is willing to lay aside class differences to search for her beloved help.

“The film also explores other sub-themes like insecurity and the need for a just society,” Mr Chukwujekwu added.

Finding Dorothy

In ‘Finding Dorothy’, Ife, a media consultant, returns home from work to find that her help, Dorothy, has gone missing.

She doesn’t know what to think, primarily when there are indications that Ife may have run away.

Nudged by the need to find answers, Ife puts her job, and personal relationships on the line as she searches for Dorothy, determined to find her, no matter the price.

The actor says that he was commissioned to produce the movie for the Kingsview streaming platform, which prides itself in telling compelling stories.

Background

Born in 1983 in Benin City, Edo State, Mr Chukwujekwu began his tertiary education at the Mass Communications department of Anambra State University of Science and Technology.

He completed his studies at Benson Idahosa University, where was President of the Association of Mass Communication Students (AMCOS)

His first appearance in a movie was in the 2009 production, ‘Private Storm’.

Since then, he has starred in some of Nollywood’s most acclaimed movies, including ‘Flower Girl, ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’, ‘Gbomo Gbomo’, ‘Ghana Must Go, ‘Falling’, ‘Okafor’s Law’, ‘Black Rose’, ‘Òlòtūré’, ‘Who’s the Boss’, ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’ as well as ‘The Set Up 2’.