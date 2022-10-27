‘Ije Awele’, a new Nollywood feature film starring veteran actors Onyeka Onwenu, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Ejike Asiegbu, Ngozi Nwosu, and younger stars such as Victoria Nwogu and Jidekene Achufusi (Swanky JKA).

Other actors in the film are Seun Ajayi and Esther UzoDimma.

The star-studded thought-provoking project, produced by Victoria Nwogu and directed by Emeka Ojukwu, highlights the story of many girls facing abuse from people who should protect them.

It touches on all sides of a young girl’s journey to self-discovery. It was executive-produced by Emeka Nwokocha.

On the inspiration behind the film, Mr Nwokocha said the countless cases of sexual victims from people within the home, that call for a better investigation into the lives of proposed foster parents, inspired the film.

He said, “I recently met a girl who confessed to me that she and her sister were deflowered by their father. She thought it was a normal thing until she mentioned it to some of her friends.

“Later, I got to know there were other cases like hers. The rise in such cases inspired the movie and the need to bring to the world what really happens and to encourage victims to speak out.”

Synopsis

Ije Awélé is a story of a girl whose father has molested her since the age of six, and she finds out in her later years that her mother knew all the while and had been giving her contraceptives, to cover up for her father to save the family name.

It leaves the young girl mainly feeling betrayed and begins searching for answers because “how can a mother do this to her child?!!

Along the way, she finds love and finds more secrets.

Eventually, she finds fulfilment and grows past the abuse and anger.