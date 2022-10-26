On Tuesday, legendary Nigerian Filmmaker Tunde Kelani shared a story of how he began his journey to becoming one of Nigeria’s greatest filmmakers.

Addressing students at the Africa Film Academy (AFA) graduation ceremony held at the Lagos Theatre, Igando, Uncle TK, as he is fondly called, revealed that he purchased his first camera by playing smart.

He said his foray into photography dates back to his time in secondary school and how against all odds, he ensured that his dream of owning a camera came to pass regardless of the attendant obstacles.

“When I started photography, I was 14 years old and in secondary school; before then, I had done everything to possess a camera.

“As soon as I got to secondary school, I called My first camera the Kodak 127. It was a plastic box, but I was happy to purchase it again. Don’t ask me how I got the money because it was illegal.”

The award-winning filmmaker said he was a UAC student on scholarship at the time and got free books and stationery supplies. As a bright teenager, the perks were a blessing because they birthed a lucrative business.

‘‘I returned and got a list of books for students who have not got their books and said, look, I can get your books for you. So I would go to the librarian and say, look, supply me these books, and he would supply. I sold the books to them and bought my camera,” he said.

The filmmaker, who trained at the then Western Nigeria Television (WNTV) before attending the London Film School, was quick to advise the audience against towing his path.

“Please don’t practice that. I would not advise it,’’ he said.

Aha moment

The 74-year-old humorously continued his story, telling the students how he purchased his first professional camera ‘illegally’.

He said he played a fast one on his father because his school certificate examination fees came in handy.

“In my secondary school days, I used the Kodak 127, I used the Rapier Mark 2, two years later and then in my final year, I wanted to buy something close to professional, so I bought the Halinal 35x camera, how did I get the money? It was illegal.

“It was my school cert examination fees at that time. It was 7 pounds 10 shillings, but UAC had paid, and I got the form. I changed the 7 pounds 10 to 9 pounds 10 and sent it to my father,” he said.

Unfortunately, his father outsmarted him.

He said, “My father was a brilliant guy. He pondered why they sent this bill to me. They should have paid. In any case, he didn’t argue or talk to me. Instead of giving me the money, he bought postal orders and sent them to school in cash.

“The school Bursar was surprised, and his first instance was why it was nine pounds 10 shillings instead of seven pounds 10 shillings. He sent it to me and asked me to explain how the figures changed. I don’t know where I got the courage to tell him I needed the money. He asked what I needed the money for, and I explained I had to buy this camera called the Halinal 35x in Lagos, and it cost 9 Pounds 10.”

Mr Kelani, who was an assistant director and an actor in the first American film to be shot in Nigeria, ‘Mister Johnson’, explained that although his scam failed, luck was on his side.

“Now this man, may his soul rest in peace, is supposed to have reported me, maybe sent me out of school, but he just counted the money, gave the money to me, and I rushed to Lagos to buy my first professional camera, and that’s how my career started,’’ he recalled.

From Ebutte-Metta to Lagos Island

The London Film School Alumni also narrated his apprenticeship journey and shared his struggles in pursuing his dream.

“I decided I was going to be trained as a photographer, and I went to the best of them Philips studios, Peter Ome studio, Studio 3, Dotun Okubanjo and associates and then finally, Dotun Okubanjo decided to train me. I told my father to forget it. I’m going to apprentice rather than go to the university at that time. That was how my career life started.”

The Mainframe Films and TV productions CEO described the distance he walked daily to pursue his dreams.

“The studio was in Broadstreet in Lagos, and we lived at Herbert Macaulay in Ebutte Metta. I worked before then and had money in Lagos, but because I took that jump, there was no money left.

“So I had to trek from Ebutte Metta, every day through a street into Leventis and join that road going to Lagos, pass Carter bridge and walk past Akpogan and into Broadstreet every day for one year,’’ he said.

Four Decades and counting

In the 1970s, he worked as a correspondent for BBC TV and Reuters and also on Nigerian TV.

For Reuters, he travelled to Ethiopia to cover the drought and to Zimbabwe three times to cover independence there.

Uncle TK started his own production company in 1991 -Mainframe Films and Television Productions, where he produced movies such as Ti Oluwa Nile, Ayo Ni Mo Fe, Koseegbe, Oleku, Thunderbolt (Magun), Saworoide, Agogo Eewo, The Campus Queen, Abeni, Narrow Path, Arugba and Maami, all of which were produced between 1993 to 2011

In 2015, he produced the movie Dazzling Mirage. His recent production was Ayinla in 2021- a musical film based on the life of Ayinla Yusuf, popularly known as Ayinla Omowura, an Apala musician who was stabbed to death by his manager.