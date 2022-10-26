In his first-ever interview since he regained freedom, Olajide Kareem, commonly called Seun Egbegbe, has said the police unjustly jailed him for six years for an offence he never committed.

The Lagos socialite, known for his lavish lifestyle, finally regained his freedom after spending five years and six months in prison.

He was incarcerated on 10 February 2017, while his trial officially began on 10 May 2017, with over 30 BDC operators storming the court to testify against him.

The police said that he fraudulently obtained money from fewer than 40 Bureau De Change operators in Lagos from 2015 to 2017.

Mr Kareem, who became famous over his love affair with a Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, a few years ago, was said to have been abandoned by his colleagues and protégés during his travail.

In an interview with BBC, Mr Kareem described his incarceration as a blessing in disguise as his prison experience helped him identify his enemies disguised as friends around him.

He said: “Those I thought were my friends before I had that issue, I found out were my enemies after I returned from prison. None of my explanations will be acceptable to some people, and they will keep saying it’s a lie because there are too many enemies around me, but I thank God for life.

“I believe God made me go to where I went for a purpose because my eyes were open to a few things while I was there. The crime I was incarcerated for six years over, I didn’t commit, but I am happy I went there to know what living on earth means. 95% of the people surrounding me were enemies, not my friends. If this had not happened, I would have lived a worthless life because I believe those around me are my friends.”

Toyin Abraham

Mr Kareem, whose publicised affair with Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, shot him into the limelight a few years ago, also said his colleagues & protégés alike have abandoned him.

During his heyday, the filmmaker financed the production of several Yoruba films under his Ebony Films Productions imprint.

He produced more than 20 movies, including’ Ebony Alhaji’,’ Igbayilola’,’ Tani Kabe?’, ’Kura’, ’Ile Olalewu’, ’Ipo Agba’ and ’Odaran’.

When asked about his relationship with his ex-lover, the famous actress, the ex-convict, appealed not to comment on issues relating to the actress.

“I do not want to say anything about Toyin Abraham. Let us respect her. She is married with a kid, and I am happy for her. May the devil never separate her from her husband.

The ex-Nollywood filmmaker said he has turned a new leaf and was captured on video as he attended a church service.

A video of the producer was shared online by an Instagram user, and he looked sober and repentant as he looked pretty serious, studying his bible and jotting points as the service progressed.

Changed being

Mr Kareem said his most significant achievement in prison custody was his closeness to God.

“Right now, I want to open a foundation that will care for the inmates in the country. My best achievement in Ikoyi prison was surrendering my life to God. I am now born again. There is a 100 per cent difference between Seun Egbegbe before going to jail and now”.

The socialite who declared that he is now a born again also vowed never to hit a lady, regardless of the offence.

“Then, for every little thing done by a woman, I would have started beating her, but when I got to prison, I saw people who were in prison for merely pushing their wives. For me, thank God, I will never hit a woman again in my life.”

He also appealed to men to shun gender-based violence in society.

“I also want to appeal to all the men out there to stop assaulting ladies, no matter the provocation. And to the women, whatever your partners might have done to you, please forgive them. There is no perfect person on earth.”

Mr Kareem, who once managed Fuji artistes Wale Ayinde, Tekoma and Pasuma, appreciated everyone who stood by him during his travail, saying, “may the lord stand by you and your households too”.