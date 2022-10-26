On Tuesday, the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced plans to develop a film city in Epe.

The governor said this while addressing 860 state-sponsored students at the Africa Film Academy (AFA) graduation ceremony held at the Lagos Theatre, Igando.

AFA is an initiative of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), billed to hold on 30 October at the Jewel Aeida Hall Lekki, Lagos.

The training, which kicked off in June, was aimed at deliberately converting youths’ restiveness into the act of filmmaking and different aspects.

Additionally, after viewing a screenplay production titled ‘The Delivery’ by the Beta group from Alimosho class, they promised to support fresh graduates of the African Film Academy with grants to help them start up in the creative sector.

The governor also said they have set up an employment trust fund and film fund to support creatives in the state.

In attendance were filmmakers and members of the creative industry, including Tunde Kelani, Saidi Balogun, Keppy Ekpeyong-Bassey, Queen Blessing, and other facilitators, as well as dignitaries from the Lagos State Government.

The graduands and some of their works were presented to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu after a six-week free intensive training, after which the governor pledged.

The 890 youths were beneficiaries of the ‘Film in a Box’ program by the African Film Academy, in conjunction with the Lagos State Government, to train and empower young people in the creative industry in three different centres – Alimosho, Epe, and Badagry.

The graduating trainees were trained in acting, art directing, light and lighting, editing, sound production, and post-production.

Beneficiaries

The beneficiaries of the Film in a Box Initiative, who were visibly excited by the gesture from the Lagos State Government, praised the government’s commitment to the creative industry.

Some students, including Stephanie Eka, Mayowa Akinleye from Alimosho, Cornelius Demayon from Badagry, and Sylvia Chinwendu from Epe, chorused their excitement and delight to have been allowed to be part of the training in their respective centres.

The governor also restated his administration’s commitment to collaborate with stakeholders in the entertainment industry to train and acquire skills that would create an ecosystem to give livelihood to creative minds.

He also urged the graduands and other creatives to take advantage of the Lagos States Employment Trust Fund and the State Film Fund to become self-employed and employers of labour.

Goals

Speaking earlier, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, said the initiative was to make the youths agents of change in the creative industry and break new grounds to enable them to become self-reliant.

She said they had expanded the concept to develop the arts and culture for optimum performance to stimulate economic growth, skills, and job creation to bridge the gap in the state creative industry.

Mrs Akinbile-Yusuf, while congratulating the graduates, assured the graduands that Lagos State Government would continue to monitor their growth and assist them in producing competent, creative works in the industry.

In her remarks, Ms Anyiam-Osigwe commended the doggedness of the graduands and urged them to explore the creative industry with training received in the Academy.

She said though the mandate was to train 600 people, the Academy went on to train and feed 890 students in Epe, Alimosho, and Badagry. She noted that professionals have already engaged some of those trained in the Academy in the creative and film industries.

The CEO of the African Film Academy disclosed that some of the students during the period of their training made films, adding that one of the films they made, “Akanji”, would be shown in the cinema portraying Alimosho to the world.

Ms Anyiam-Osaigwe, who commended the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration for massive investment in the entertainment and creative industries, praised the Lagos State Government for equipping the Badagry General Hospital to respond to emergencies, significantly when a facilitator fell ill.