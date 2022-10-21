The organisers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, have announced big plans for week-long activities for the 18th edition.

This was made known by the media director for AMAA, Tope Ajayi, in a statement to announce the venue of the 2022 edition officially.

Mr Ajayi said the 2022 AMAA will hold at the Jewel Aeida hall, Lekki Phase I and will have glamour while retaining its essence of rewarding professionalism and technicalities of filmmaking across the African continent and diaspora.

The director for media further rolled out the activities scheduled for the event, saying the 18th edition of the continental awards ceremony will begin with the graduation of trainees by the African Film Academy on 25 October.

The graduation ceremony will be followed by Wellness day on 27 October. On 28 October, they will host dignitaries and fashion buffs to a series of conferences, including diaspora discussion, music and film discussion, and a fashion show.

The Nominee’s party is expected to follow on 29 October, while the AMAA gala will hold at Jewel Aeida Hall on 30 October.

Some dignitaries expected to grace the occasion include the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Culture, Arts and Tourism commissioner, and Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf.

Speaking at the award ceremony, filmmaker Bolanle Austen Peters, whose film, ‘Man Of God,’ got over five nominations, including best director, best actor, and best actress, described the AMAAs as a rewarding platform needed to encourage burgeoning filmmakers in Africa.

“It’s not just about the awards, but about people getting recognition for their work. Making films isn’t easy, and we need the AMAA to keep up the good work of encouraging burgeoning filmmakers on the continent.”

Past winners of the AMAAs include Kelechi Udegbe, Wilmah Muremera – Shaina, Obi Emenloye, Hazel Hinda, Omar Abdi, Joan Agaba, Chuko and Aiye Esiri, Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopster, The Citation, Eyimofe, and Grave Digger amongst many others.