EbonyLife Film’s, ‘Elesin Oba’, an adaptation of Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka’s acclaimed stage play, ‘Death and the King’s Horseman, will be released in Nigerian cinemas on 28 October.

The film was directed by the late Biyi Bandele, the brain behind the acclaimed productions, ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ and ‘Fifty’.

Based on real-life events in Nigeria in 1943, ‘Elesin Oba’ will feature in various cinemas, including EbonyLife, Filmhouse, Genesis and VIVA in Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja and Akure, amongst others.

Set in the Oyo Empire, between sunset and sunrise, the king’s horseman, Elesin Oba, must commit ritual suicide to follow his deceased master into the afterlife.

His best intentions are derailed by his sexual desires, which lead to catastrophic consequences and end in a deadly clash with the British rulers of the day.

The horseman cannot fulfil his ultimate commitment to the king, leaving his spirit to roam the earth, spelling doom for the land and its people.

It is the first time that one of Soyinka’s works has been made into a feature film.

The film stars Odunlade Adekola as Elesin Oba, Shaffy Bello as Iyaloja, and acclaimed musician Olawale ‘Brymo’ Olofooro, making his screen debut as the Praise Singer.

They are joined by Deyemi Okanlawon, Omowunmi Dada, and veteran actors Jide Kosoko and Kevin Ushi. Also featured are Jenny Stead and Mark Elderkin as Jane and Simon Pilkings, Langley Kirkwood, and a special appearance by Ajoke Silva and acting legend Taiwo Ajai-Lycett.

Co-founders of FilmOne Entertainment, Kene Okwuosa and Moses Babatope, are enthusiastic about the release.

They said there is a new wave of indigenous epic dramas steering the course of African storytelling onto the global stage.

“We believe that Elesin Oba will make a massive, positive impact on our continent. We are excited to partner with Ebonylife Films in bringing this masterpiece to the big screen,” they said.

Mo Abudu, CEO of the EbonyLife Group and executive producer of the film, said in filming ‘Elesin Oba’, they chose to stay close to the original work, which is already well-known globally as a great example of African drama.

She described the film as the interweaving of European and Yoruba ideals to depict universal themes of cultural responsibility that have never been more important than now.

As a TV and feature film house, EbonyLife has created over 5,000 hours of original programming across a variety of genres, and eight feature films, three of which are the highest-grossing movies of all time at the Nigerian box office.