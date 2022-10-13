2022 has been a rollercoaster of thrillers as Nollywood producers keep Nigerians on their feet with suspense-filled crime and psychology movies.

To this end, Oyako Celine media, in collaboration with bimmybatfilms, has produced a new crime thriller titled ‘WÓKÉ’ featuring Nollywood stars from two generations.

The cast of the movie is a blend of Nigerian mega stars and young stars like Kunle Remi, Zack Orji, Tina Mba, Adedimeji Lateef, Linda Osifo, Lanre Adediwura, Ohakwe Chinedu Luis, shade Emmanuel, Iyke Adiele, Ivy Agbo, Bright Wonder Obasi, Emmanuel Igwe, Uloko Energy, George Nanakwesi Chux and other talented acts.

“WÓKÉ” which means to “Look Up” in the Yoruba language, also stands for “Stay Woke” in urban English.

The movie, shot in Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria, is a crime thriller about “Greg”, a former secret service agent, persuaded by his wife to take a job brought to him by his former colleague, Chuks, a police inspector, which he accepted.

The mission is to find and rescue the kidnapped daughter of a renowned kingpin ‘Tega’, widely known for corrupt practices but constantly evading justice.

According to the filmmakers, ‘WÓKÉ’ sheds a bright light on the current situation in Nigeria, showing how many things have gone bad due to poor character judgements and pointless sentiments.

The movie shows a possibility of a better Nigeria, the kind we dream about and pray for, if only its citizens decide to look up and stay woke by taking the necessary actions best for the country, disregarding all sentiments that would, over time, lead to regrets.

The crime thriller was produced by Gertrude Preye Augustine-Seibi, directed by Abimbola Olagunju, shot by Taiwo Shittu and edited by Olamide Aremo.

Inspiration

The producer told PREMIUM TIMES that the inspiration was drawn from the situation of things in Nigeria.

She said: “This is a crime thriller, and drew inspiration from the current situations of the country, people overlooking countless wrongs based on sentiments and nepotism. This movie is meant to paint a mental picture of how great things can get if we raise our heads and stay woke’’.

Ms Preye revealed this is her first cinema project and that others acknowledged that streaming platforms are a target for the movie.

READ ALSO:

“Getting on streaming platforms is our end goal. After releasing Woke to the cinemas, we would like this great piece to be enjoyed worldwide and how best to do that, if not getting on streaming platforms.” She said.

“WÓKÉ” is set to premiere on 30th October at Blue Pictures Cinema, Lagos, Nigeria.

“The major goal of this movie is to change the current bias narratives we have adopted for years so that the country can achieve the desired change.” She said while speaking on the hopeful impact of the movie.

“WÓKÉ” will be showing in cinemas across Nigeria from the 4th of November, 2022.